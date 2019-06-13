Happy Father’s Day 2019 GIFs Images, Cards, HD Wallpapers, Picture, Photos for Facebook Messages and WhatsApp Status: Father’s day is every year celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year it is falling on June 16. Basically, Father’s day is celebrated to show the feeling of respect and love for the male parents, whether it be one’s father or grandfather. It is often said that the celebration of Father’s day was started by an American woman, namely Sonora Smart Dodd, who was solely raised by her father. Dodd was born in Sebastian country, Arkansas in the year 1982, she lost her mother when she was just 16 years old. Her father, William Smart raised her and her five brothers. that was the time, when Dodd came to a decision that there should be a dedicated day in honour of the sacrifices of a father so she was aiming to celebrate the day on her father’s birthday which was on June 5, unfortunately the date was pushed to Sunday, June 19, 1910, which was the third Sunday of the month June. After that, the father’s day became an international affair and is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of the month of June.

Every individual celebrates Father’s day in his/her own way like some people exchange gifts, flowers and cards with their fathers on this auspicious day while others like to take their dad on an outing or to surprise him with something they love the most. Whether your father is a strict one, or a cool one, this Father’s day, make it special for them by showing how much you love them and how much you care for them.