This year, Father's Day falls on June 15, 2019, and to make this day more special for you and your father, we bring you some inspirational quotes which are sure to reach your father heart.

Father’s day is just around the corner and what better time than this to express your love and gratitude towards the man who has always been there for you – from the moment you took your first step, to the first day of the school, and the many more precious moments that will never be forgotten. All over the world, the special bond of the father and his children is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year it falls on June 16.

Nowadays everyone is so busy with their life, that we forget the take time to cherish the most special relationships that matter in life. If you’re in a far off place from your father on fathers day, send him a sweet handmade card and write your wishes for him. To make this day super special for your life’s superstar, take out some special time to spend it with your father and do the things that your father has always loved to do.

Although most fathers are men of few words, a sweet message or a nice quote on Father’s day will be appreciated heartily by your hero, your father. To help you get inspired to honour your father and to thank him for all that he has done for you, here are some sweet and sentimental quotes on Father’s Day.