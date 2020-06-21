Father’s day is celebrated every third Sunday of June, this year the occasion falls on the 21st of June. The day is devoted to all the fathers who have relentlessly been the silent protectors and forever guardians, who have continuously taught us the art of being humble and dignified along with pouring unending and unflinching love throughout the year without expecting much in return.
Fathers have always been the idol we’ve seen while growing up, they’ve been our superheroes in real life. For the fathers, their daughters are always,’ daddy’s little girl’ while the boys look up to fitting in their father’s shoes once grown up.
While a lot of the lucky ones are celebrating the occasion with their loved ones, let’s not forget all the men who can’t be there with their children today because they are serving the country akin to the phrase that not all ‘superheroes wear capes’. In case you are not with your father today, these are some of the quotes and wishes you can use to make him feel close, despite the distance.
Let’s take out some time today to express our love and admiration for all the fathers around the world.
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: 5 Bollywood celebrities inspiring people to practice yoga
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for being with me chasing my dreams…❤️ Thank you for supporting and handling me where mom said no !! ❤️ Thank you for always being with me everytime… ❤️ It's just the sake of remembrance of Father's today else not a single day is special without my mom and daddy!!❤️ . ________________________________________ Please leave a comment and SAVE if you find it relatable..💕 ________________________________________ Follow @brokensmileforyou for more similar posts.. ________________________________________ Share this with my credits freely..❤️ . Background Source || @pinterest || ________________________________________ #brokensmileforyou
Happy Father's Day pic.twitter.com/iK1LvUHgO4
— Motivational Quotes (@therandomvibez) June 20, 2020
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: Yog asanas to treat Covid related health complications
View this post on Instagram
My First Superhero….♥️ @infinity_words13 ❣️❣️ Follow..share..Tag with.❣️❣️ Check out the page…@infinity_words13 Submit Your writings..📝 Thoughts and get featured..📮🖤 #fathersday#infinitywords #vintage#happy#quotesaboutlife #blogger#instaquotes #inspirations #hapoyquotes#shayri#newyork#bestoftheday##quotestoliveby #love #holiday#fathers #instalike#trending #lol#lifestyle#fathersdayquotes #success#new#india#bestoftheday#newyork#music#like4like#Repost#me
Author of quote unknown. A few Father's Day posts coming to you over this weekend. Faithful fathers are needed around the world. Thank you dads for loving your children! #heartshapedministries pic.twitter.com/mfsJTGm0kJ
— Drew Land (@DrewLand7) June 20, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Happy (early) Father’s Day! 👔 Because a lot of you really liked the Mother’s Day version of this, I thought I’d share this one a day early so you could share it tomorrow if you want. ☺️ (I also made some adjustments based on your feedback on the last version!) ⠀ If you do share, be sure to check out the guidelines in my REPOST story highlight first. Thanks! 💕
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father's Day ❤ . . . #fathersday #fatherandson #fatherdaughter #happyfatherday #happyfathersday #happyfathersday2020 #fathersdayquotes #fathersdaycaption #fathersday2020 #fathersdayspecial #quotestoliveby #quotestoinspire #quotes #quotesoftheday #quotesandsayings #lovequotes #grateful #microfiction #lifequotes #indianwriters #writersofindia #words #writer #writersofig #writingcommunity #everydayquotes #wordsgram #writers #igers #scribble