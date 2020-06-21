Father’s day is celebrated every third Sunday of June, this year the occasion falls on the 21st of June. The day is devoted to all the fathers who have relentlessly been the silent protectors and forever guardians, who have continuously taught us the art of being humble and dignified along with pouring unending and unflinching love throughout the year without expecting much in return.

Fathers have always been the idol we’ve seen while growing up, they’ve been our superheroes in real life. For the fathers, their daughters are always,’ daddy’s little girl’ while the boys look up to fitting in their father’s shoes once grown up.

While a lot of the lucky ones are celebrating the occasion with their loved ones, let’s not forget all the men who can’t be there with their children today because they are serving the country akin to the phrase that not all ‘superheroes wear capes’. In case you are not with your father today, these are some of the quotes and wishes you can use to make him feel close, despite the distance.

Let’s take out some time today to express our love and admiration for all the fathers around the world.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: 5 Bollywood celebrities inspiring people to practice yoga

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for being with me chasing my dreams…❤️ Thank you for supporting and handling me where mom said no !! ❤️ Thank you for always being with me everytime… ❤️ It's just the sake of remembrance of Father's today else not a single day is special without my mom and daddy!!❤️ . ________________________________________ Please leave a comment and SAVE if you find it relatable..💕 ________________________________________ Follow @brokensmileforyou for more similar posts.. ________________________________________ Share this with my credits freely..❤️ . Background Source || @pinterest || ________________________________________ #brokensmileforyou

A post shared by 🆃🅰🅻🅴🆂 🅱🆈 🅹🅰🅽🅰 (@brokensmileforyou) on

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: Yog asanas to treat Covid related health complications

For all the latest Lifestyle & Fashion News, download NewsX App

 