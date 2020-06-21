Happy Father's day 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Images, Status: The day is dedicated to the super heroes, the silent protectors. It is today that we thank them for their contributions and sacrifices. Here are some quotes and wishes that you can share with your father.

Father’s day is celebrated every third Sunday of June, this year the occasion falls on the 21st of June. The day is devoted to all the fathers who have relentlessly been the silent protectors and forever guardians, who have continuously taught us the art of being humble and dignified along with pouring unending and unflinching love throughout the year without expecting much in return.

Fathers have always been the idol we’ve seen while growing up, they’ve been our superheroes in real life. For the fathers, their daughters are always,’ daddy’s little girl’ while the boys look up to fitting in their father’s shoes once grown up.

While a lot of the lucky ones are celebrating the occasion with their loved ones, let’s not forget all the men who can’t be there with their children today because they are serving the country akin to the phrase that not all ‘superheroes wear capes’. In case you are not with your father today, these are some of the quotes and wishes you can use to make him feel close, despite the distance.

Let’s take out some time today to express our love and admiration for all the fathers around the world.

