How about you make your superhero feel special and loved this Sunday? Well, Father's day is around the corner and its high time that you decide how you are going to spend the day with your daddy love. So take a look at our special list of Happy Father’s Day messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Father’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make your family and friends feel special and loved.

Father’s Day is around the corner and if you are still contemplating what to gift him, hey! you need to buck up. You have several reasons to thank him and honour the man who taught you how to ride a bicycle. He stood up as a superman and made sure you happy. So how about you express your feelings and love through messages and gifts. Apart from messages, surprising him with a gift as a token of love is another way of letting him know how much you adore his presence in your life.

Dad. You have given me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day!

Dad. Although time and distance may separate us, your guidance, advice, and love have stuck with me through it all. I would not be who I am today without you. Enjoy your special day.

One day is not enough to honour how special of a father you truly are because you are amazing every day of the year. Thank you for all that you do. I love you!

In this busy world, we sometimes forget to say what’s in our hearts. But today seems perfect, Grandpa, for telling you how much you’ll always mean to me. Thank you for being a father and grandfather to our family!

When I think of all the blessings in my life, Grandpa, You are right there at the very the top of the list! Happy Father‘s Day!

Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. You are the best man I know. Happy Father’s Day

