Happy Friendship Day 2018: The best occasion to express your love to friends has arrived. On this Friendship Day 2018 wish friends with best and latest WhatsApp messages, greetings, Images, Quotes and GIFs.

Happy Friendship Day 2018 Best quotes, SMS, Whatsapp messages: The strangers, who become an important part of your lives are called Friend. This beautiful relation between people begins with time and continues for the life. Friends are the family from our surroundings having common interest and likes. The Friendships day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. The occasion tells that how much friends mean to each other. In this era of the Internet, people share and express their love and happiness with friends through Whatsapp messages, quotes, Shayari and greetings.

You can also wish your friends Happy Friendship Day 2018 with some special Whatsapp messages, quotes, Shayari and greetings given below:

“If roses were black and violets were brown,

My love for you would never be found,

But roses are red and

Violets are blue,

All I want to say is Happy Friendship Day to you!”

Happy Friendship Day 2018

“A single rose can be my garden,

a single friend, my world.”

Happy Friendship Day 2018

“I love you no matter what we have gone through.

I will always be here for you no matter how much we argue because I know that in the end,

you will always be here for me.”

Happy Friendship Day 2108

“Good friends are hard to find,

Harder to leave,

And impossible to forget.”

Happy Friendship Day 2018

“I am very fortunate to have you as my friend.

I feel blessed to have a loving soul like you.”

Happy Friendship Day 2018

“It is the privilege of friendship is to talk nonsense,

and have that nonsense respected.”

Happy Friendship Day 2018

