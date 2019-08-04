Happy Friendship Day 2019: Friendship Day to be celebrated on August 4, 2019. Its the best time to pamper you loved ones, and here are top 10 unique gift idea where you cannot find anywhere, check the list below

Happy Friendship Day 2019: Happy friendship day is the day which everyone desperately waits for, the days in schools when classmates use to ties colorful ribbons on the hand and gifts chocolates and many more surprises have created the memory which till today every one cherishes it. Though Some people comes and goes from our lives, no one ever forgets that moment how they celebrated the friendship day, and whenever a person recalls the moment it brings the sweet smile to there faces.

This year Friendship Day to be celebrated on August 4, 2019, and on this day everyone tries there best to make this day special for there loved ones. Whereas social media has been flooded with beautiful quotes, beautiful picture, and gift ideas,

Here are the top 5 unique ideas to make your friendship day more special for your loved one:

1. As we all know that a single candle can illuminate an entire room and a true friend lights up an entire lifetime, so you can gift a pack of scented candles.

2. A true friend is one who takes your hand and touches your heart, so cast your friend and your hand in wax and gift it to them.

3. Friends are the family we choose for ourselves, so print a photograph on Mug, T-shirt, pillow or gift a photo consists of a throw back picture.

4. Friendship is like wine, it gets sweeter with the age, so gift a good classic bottle of wine to cherish the day.

5. Friendship is a priceless gift, so gift a luxury car to your lover.

6. Time & distance are important between friends, so sometimes its very important to prioritize what is more important, so host a gettogether will all the friends from school colleges or work.

7. Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less so go for a coffee date with your bestie and shop as much as you can, time is money but friendship is more than that.

8. A friend is one of the nicest things you can have, and one of the best things you can be! so cook a good comfort food for your friends and cherish the day.

9. I will never stop caring for you. Happy Friendship Day, gift a diary and put some handwritten notes for them.

10. We were made to be each other’s best friend. it doesn’t matter how far we are; we will always be in each other’s heart. Happy Friendship Day! so gift a pet.