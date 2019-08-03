Friendship Day will be celebrated in India on Sunday, August 4. This special day is celebrated every first Sunday of the month of August. Here are 5 unforgettable friendship songs one must have in his/her playlist.

Friendship Day will be celebrated in India on Sunday, August 4. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August. It’s a day to celebrate the beautiful bond and unbreakable relationship between all friends. School friends, college friends, party friends, travel companions, childhood friends or even gym buddies- every one of them has there own place in our heart. In 2019, let’s make a bit more effort for those people who always stay there by your side in our highs and low. Apart from hand-made cards, messages, customized gifts, you can dedicate some classic and soulful songs to your friends.

Here are the top 10 best songs to dedicate to your friends on Friendship day:

Ye dosti hum nehi todenge

A classic and unforgettable song from the iconic movie Sholay. It had sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. Beautiful music composition by RD Burman and heart-touching lyrics written by Anand Bakshi. It will surely lift your moods instantly.

Tere jaisa yaar kahan

This song is from the famous 1981 movie Yarana starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh. The song is composed by Rajesh Roshan and written by Anjaan.

Dil chahta hain

This is a song from the movie Dil Chahta Hain starring Amir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. Its a song for road trips, sung by Shankar Mahadevan and a must in your friendship day playlist.

Yaaron

The song was sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), in his debut album Pal released in 1999 which flooded Indian market instantly with massive popularity as soon as it is released. The song Yaaron was a blockbuster hit back then.

Purani Jeans

Another classic from the 1993 album Sandesa, sung by Pakistani singer Ali Haider which brings true emotions of friendship.