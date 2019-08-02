Friendship day is a special day for all of us as each and every one of our friends plays a key role in our life. This year, friendship day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 4.

Friends play a huge role in our lives and their presence makes us always happy and soulful, no matter whether a friend stays close or afar. School friends, college friends, childhood friends, party friends, travel companions, or even gym buddies- there are many categories comes under a friends group, but the special bond you feel with each and every one of them is what remains life-long.

This friendship day, each and every one of us would surely want to make this day special and to mark some memorable moments. Friendship Day is celebrated on the Sunday of the first week of August every year. This year, it will be celebrated on August 4.

Social media will be flooded with some beautiful quotes, old pictures which will help to fuel our nostalgia of the past memorable days. The is dedicated to friendship and the bond we share between us.

Here are some quotes to celebrate this friendship day:

1. A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out

2. A single candle can illuminate an entire room and a true friend lights up an entire lifetime.

3. A coin is easy to earn but a friend is hard to find.

4. A true friend is one who takes your hand and touches your heart.

5. Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.

6. A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails

7. Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity

8. Friendship is like wine, it gets sweeter with the age.

