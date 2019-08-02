Friendship is one of our precious days in our life as we celebrate the special day with our closest friends and vowes to be there with them always. This year, the day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 4.

Every year, Sunday of the first week of August celebrated as Friendship day in our country. This year is also no different as Friendship day will be celebrated on this Sunday, August 4 this year. The day is dedicated to our dearest and closest friends who were there for us in every highs and low.

Social media will surely be flooded with lots of beautiful quotes and memorable pictures. Here are some of those beautiful quotes and pictures that you can share with your friends to express your love towards them.

1. भगवान करे हमारी दोस्ती इतनी गहरी हो

करतूतें मेरी हो और बेइज़्ज़ती तुम्हारी हो

2. दोस्त तो होते ही अनमोल हैं

गले लगाते ही सारे गम खींच लेते हैं

3. किसी बैण्ड से बांध सकूँ

इतना छोटा मेरे दोस्त का प्यार नहीं

4. जिनके वजह से मैं आज हूं

आज उन्हीं का दिन है

5. कितनी छोटी सी दुनिया है मेरी

एक मैं हूँ और एक दोस्ती तेरी

6. हम वक्त गुजारने के लिए दोस्तों को नहीं रखते

दोस्तों के साथ रहने के लिए वक्त रखते हैं

7. कौन कहता है कि मुझ में कोई कमाल रखा है

मुझे तो बस कुछ दोस्तों ने संभाल रखा है

8. ना गाड़ी ना बुलेट

ना ही रखे हथियार

एक है सीने में जिगरा

और दूसरे जिगरी यार