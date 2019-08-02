Friendship day is one of the most celebrated days other than a festival in India. People celebrate it with great enthusiasm as they dedicate songs to their friends, exchange gifts.

Friendship Day, one of the most celebrated day in several Asian and Latin American countries in order to mark a day to show a sense of respect towards friendship. It was first celebrated in Paraguay as the International Friendship Day. It was promoted by the greeting cards industry in its initial years and got spread across the globe by the effect of social networking sites. Now it is being celebrated in Bangladesh, India, and Malaysia. Digital media has played a very important role in popularising the custom of celebrating friendship day.

Friendship day celebration occurs on different dates in different countries. The first World Friendship Day was proposed to be celebrated on July 30, 1958, by the World Friendship Crusade. The International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 as assigned by the General Assembly of the United Nations announced but a few countries including India, celebrate Friendship Day on the first August of Sunday. In Oberlin and Ohio, Friendship day is celebrated every year on 8 April each year.

People celebrate friendship day by giving and exchanging gifts with their friends, close friends and they also wish each other or got a party with each other or throw parties for their friends.

Here is a list of Hindi Shayari’s to send it to your friends, boyfriend, girlfriend or special ones to make them special on this occasion:

ए सुदामा

मुझे भी सिखा दें

कोई हुनर तेरे जैसा,

मुझे भी मिल जायेगा

फिर कोई दोस्त कृष्ण जैसा।

मुझसे एक दोस्त नहीं बदला जाता,

चाहे लाख दूरी होने पर

लोगों के तो भगवान तक बदल जाते हैं

एक मुराद पूरी ना होने पर

दोस्तों की दोस्ती में कभी कोई रूल नहीं होता है

और ये सिखाने के लिए, कोई स्कूल नहीं होता है

दोस्त दिल की हर बात समझ जाया करते हैं

सुख दुःख के हर पल में साथ हुआ करते है

दोस्त तो मिला करते है तक़दीर वालो को

मिले ऐसी तक़दीर हर बार हम दुआ करते है

क्यूँ मुश्किलों में साथ देते हैं दोस्त

क्यूँ गम को बाँट लेते हैं दोस्त,

न रिश्ता खून का न रिवाज से बंधा है,

फिर भी ज़िन्दगी भर साथ देते हैं दोस्त

कौन कहता है कि दोस्ती बराबरी में होती है

सच तो ये है दोस्ती में सब बराबर होते है..!!

किस हद तक जाना है ये कौन जानता है,

किस मंजिल को पाना है ये कौन जानता है,

दोस्ती के दो पल जी भर के जी लो,

किस रोज़ बिछड जाना है ये कौन जानता है.!

शायद फिर वो तक़दीर मिल जाये

जीवन के वो हसीं पल मिल जाये

चल फिर से बैठें वो क्लास कि लास्ट बैंच पे

शायद फिर से वो पुराने दोस्त मिल जाएँ ।

लोग कहते हैं ज़मीं पर किसी को खुदा नहीं मिलता,

शायद उन लोगों को दोस्त कोई तुम-सा नहीं मिलता……!!

किस्मतवालों को ही मिलती है पनाह किसी के दिल में,

यूं हर शख़्स को तो जन्नत का पता नहीं मिलता……….!!

अपने सायें से भी ज़यादा यकीं है मुझे तुम पर,

अंधेरों में तुम तो मिल जाते हो, साया नहीं मिलता……..!!

इस बेवफ़ा ज़िन्दगी से शायद मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत ना होती

अगर इस ज़िंदगी में दोस्त कोई तुम जैसा नहीं मिलता…!!