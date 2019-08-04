Happy Friendship Day 2019: 10 Bollywood songs which you can dedicate to your best friends this friendship day.

Friendship Day Special 2019: Friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, this time friendship day will be celebrated on Kishore Kumar birthday anniversary i.e August 4. It’s a special day to tell your friend that he/ she means a lot to you. True friends are hard to find, lucky are those who are celebrating Friendship Day every year with the same bunch of boon companion.

Friendship is an unparalleled relationship on earth and is so precious. We usually come across many people in our life but every few stayed with us and become bosom. They are not connected by blood but they are the one who comes in our mind in every situation.

Let’s take a moment to make each other realise that life is more beautiful because of our bond. And for those who have difficulty in expressing their emotions, Bollywood has got you covered in every means. Give them a smile back and celebrate this friendship day by giving this awesome gift to your friends.

Check out these 10 songs of Bollywood on friendship special:

Yaar Mod Do – Guru Randhawa, Milind Gaba

This Punjabi track will give you the goosebumps when it is played. It explains no matter how rich you are, you will always miss your friends’ company.

Teri Meri Dosti -Darshan Raval

This song will make you realize the moments you had spent with your friends and how Kamine your friends are.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main- Arjit Singh

How can you miss out this heartwarming song from the movie Sonu Ker Titu Ki Sweety that can leave you teary-eyed?

Yaar Anmulle- Sharry Mann

Friendship remains the most important when things got changed. The song is definitely for you, If you are missing out carefree days of your college or school.

Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan- Kishore Kumar

A beautiful song sang by legendary Singer Kishore Kumar which you must listen on this beautiful day of friendship.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge – Kishore Kumar, Manney Dey

Another song from the blockbuster movie Sholay, perfectly meet this occasion of friendship day.

Yaari Hai -Tony Kakkar

When it comes about friendship this latest trending you won’t miss out. The song has created buzz on youtube and became the eye-ball of netizen.

Yaara Teri Yaari – Darshan Raval

Here you have one more song from the Amazon series Four More Shots.

Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara – Kishore Rafi

A beautiful track from 90’s from the movie Dostana.

Saat Ajoobe Iss Duniya Mein -Mohd Raafi, Mukesh

80’s songs from the Dharam Veer is also a wonderful song to listen on this friendship day.