Happy Friendship Day 2020 card, images, HD pictures, WhatsApp status videos, songs, photos for Best Friend, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband, Wife: Friendship is often recognised as an interpersonal bond, a strong interweaving of ties beyond the ones conferred by blood or kinship. Almost every culture in the world values the ideal of companionship and elevates the tendency to establish mutual friendships as among the most auspicious dimensions of the human condition.

While most friendships are based on mutual understanding, even in times of conflict, strong friendships stand rooted to the foundations upon which they are built. True friends always endeavour mutual betterment and aim to extend a long arm of support to enhance the quality of each other’s life.

We all may have different definitions of what signifies to us the bond of friendship. Friendship, like all other human ties, after all, is subjective and based on lived human experience. But we can all agree on one basic parameter- without our friends, we’ll be pushed to a life of utter misery and loneliness.

Our friends fill our lives with happiness and purpose. They become the trigger to our laughter and shoulders to weep on darker nights. History has accounted for millions of incidents when friends have proven to stand as rock-solid pillars of strength and courage in face of the worst of adversities.

It is this beautiful bond of love that we honour and celebrate each year as Friendship Day. First recognised in Paraguay in 1958, the UN General Assembly in 2011 took to declare July 30 as the official International Friendship Day. Dates of celebration may differ by region but most people in member-states, including India, observe the day honouring their bonds of camaraderie, greeting their friends, and exchanging bands, chocolates, flowers, and other gifts.

Happy Friendship Day!

