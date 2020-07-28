Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes in Hindi, English, Whatsapp Status, Facebook messages, Images, HD wallpapers to wish your Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband, Wife: World Friendship Day is on 30 July 2020! Commemorate the day by having those long and deep conversations with your loved ones and remind them how much they mean to you through these qoutes and wishes.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes in Hindi, English, Whatsapp Status, Facebook messages, Images, HD wallpapers to wish your Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Husband, Wife: World Friendship Day is on 30 July 2020 and it is the official day to celebrate the beautiful bond between two people that is not tied through blood. Our friends our basically our human form of diaries and our comfort during the blue days! Friendships are important and this World Friendship Day, celebrate your girl gang, your best friends and your all your near and dear ones.

Joyce Hall, the creator of Hallmark cards in 1930, originated the Friendship Day, which was supposed to be 2 August and a day where people enjoyed their friendships by holiday festivities. Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho first suggested the concept of a World Friendship Day at a dinner at a restaurant in Puerto Pinasco, a city on the Paraguay River on 20 July 1958.

The World Friendship Crusade is an organization which encourages friendship and fraternity amongst the human beings irrespective of race, color or religion. For several years, it had urged the United Nations to acknowledge the World Friendship Day. Effective 27 April 2011, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 30 July to be the formal International Day of Friendship.

UN embraces it by encouraging all Member States to commemorate the International Day of Friendship in keeping with the culture and traditions of their local , national and global populations, often by educational programs and public awareness-raising.

So go ahead and call your near and dears, video chat and give them big virtual hugs! We may not be able to meet all our friends during this pandemic but make sure you make their day special by sending them or tagging them in these thoughful captions!

Check out some Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes in Hindi, English, Whatsapp Status, Facebook messages, Images, HD wallpapers to wish your Girlfriend (GF), Boyfriend (BF), Husband, Wife:

Happy Friendship Day Quotes, Wishes and Messages in English:

➧ I destroy my enemy when i make him my friend. Abraham Lincoln

➧ A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Walter Winchell

➧ Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you. Elbert Hubard

➧ Friends are the best to turn to when you’re having a rough day. Justin Bieber

➧ There’s not a word yet, for old friends who’ve just met. Jim Henson

➧ Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends. Virginia Woolf

➧ Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one. C.S. Lewis

➧ The circle of friendship is a place of warmth and caring, where people come together for listening and sharing. A place of kindness and trust, a place of tears and laughter too. I’m glad to share that circle with a special friend like you. Beth Stuckwisch

➧ My heart is overflowing with memories we share . . . Your friendship and kindness are beyond compare.

➧ Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone.

➧ One of the very pleasant things about friendship is the ‘do you remember moments’. Faith Baldwin

➧ Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joy, and dividing our grief. Joseph Addison

➧ On this Friendship Day keep in mind the power of your smile, it is the first step in making new friends. Catherine Pulsifer

Happy Friendship Day Quotes, Wishes and Messages in Hindi Language:

➸ कुछ दोस्त खज़ाने की तरह होते है, दिल करता है सालो को ज़मीन में गाड़ दूँ!!

➸ शरीफ दोस्तों को बिगाड़ना भी एक Art है!!

➸ Friendship is not about “Sorry” Its about ” सारी गलती ही तेरी है “

➸ Me : मैं अच्छी हूँ ना ?

Best Friend : दाग तो अच्छे ही होते हैं

➸ कितनी छोटी सी दुनिया है मेरी, एक मै हूँ और एक दोस्ती तेरी…Happy Friendship Day 2020

➸ चाँद की दोस्ती, रात से सुबह तक, सूरज की दोस्ती, दिन से शाम तक. हमारी दोस्ती पहली मुलाक़ात से आखरी सांस तक.. Happy Friendship Day 2020

➸ वो दोस्त मेरी नज़र में बहुत माईने रखते है, जो वक़्त आने पर मेरे सामने आईने रखते है….. Happy Friendship Day 2020

➸ कौन कहता है की मुझ में कोई कमाल रखा है……मुझे तो बस कुछ दोस्तो ने संभाल रखा है……

➸ मेरी हँसी का हिसाब कौन करेगा, मेरी गलती को माफ़ कौन करेगा, ऐ खुदा मेरे दोस्त को सलामत रखना, वरना मेरी शादी में ‘लुंगी डांस’ कौन करेगा… Happy Friendship Day 2020

➸ अच्छे दोस्त को रूठने पर हमेशा मनाना चाहिए क्योंकि…… वो कमीना हमारे सारे राज़ जानता होता है। Happy Friendship Day 2020

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Images and HD wallpapers for Instagram, Facebook Stories, Whatsapp Status & DP

