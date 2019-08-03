Happy Friendship Day: This friendship day smile a little wider and know the real essence of friendship. Here are the top celebrity picks who always given major friendship goals.

Friendship day is just a day away and one cannot wait to celebrate this day with special people in their lives. The day marks the celebration of a bond that is beyond any definition. Though no day is enough to express the love and gratitude you have for a person, but there’s no harm either in expressing your love on a particular day.

So here’s a day when you celebrate, friendship, love, trust and faith for a person that holds a special place in your life. Let’s take a look at some of the inspirational people that can set best friendship goals:

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan: The Khan duo has been ruling the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. Their friendship goes beyond the realm of reel life. Despite having differences, the two actors have always stuck to each other whenever in need. There was a time when both Shahrukh and Salman were not in talking terms, however, none of the two ever said anything ill about each other publicly. In fact, Salman Khan would often praise Shahrukh for his self-made survival in the image.

Kapoor and Khan sisters: This isn’t just a duo or trio but a group of four Bollywood divas who have been sticking to each other even before they were part of showbiz. The group comprises Amrita Arora, her sister Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor. Both Kapoor and Khan sisters are known for their chic dressing sense, no wonder they are the real fashion trendsetters. All four are always setting friendship goals whenever they are out on a vacation or a casual outing.