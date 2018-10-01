The 149th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated on October 2 across the nation with much pomp and zeal. Let's wish our friends and relatives on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti with these WhatsApp statuses, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts in English language.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across the nation on October 2 with much pomp and zeal. This year the nation is celebrating the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi and a nation-wide holiday has been declared in this regard. On this auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, prayers and tributes are offered to the Mahatma while schools and colleges celebrate it with a full-fledged ceremony including dance and singing programs. These bodies also organise various types of competitions for students like painting competition, essay competition, speech competition to acknowledge the contribution of this great personality. Most of the themes for these competitions include promoting non-violence as this was the most important message given by Mahatma Gandhi.

Given his major contributions in the freedom struggle of our country, every citizen celebrated this day enthusiastically. Here are the wishes, messages and quotes on Gandhi Jayanti to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary:

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He also taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes.

May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us during this Gandhi Jayanti.

Let’s remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way, Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

The father of the nation with the tools of truth and nonviolence, Freed our nation from imperialism, Follow the path of truth and wisdom, Pay homage to this great leader on Gandhi Jayanti 2018 & always.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Happy Gandhi Jayanti

It’s day of celebration, it’s day to value a special person, a person who is the cause of our nation, who thought world the lesson of non – violence, it’s Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation Bapu Ji

A man is but the product of his thoughts what he thinks, he becomes. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018.

You can chain me,

you can torture me,

you can even destroy this body,

but you will never imprison my mind

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Follow the path

of truth Spread

Bapu’s great

Ideas to inspire

everyone

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.’ – Happy Gandhi Jayanti

Wish you all a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti in advance!

