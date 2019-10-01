Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Happy Gandhi Jayanti poster, photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: The birth anniversary of the father of the nation is celebrated as the Gandhi Jayanti every year. On 2 October 1869, Gandhi Ji was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. He fought a long battle for the independence of the country.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Happy Gandhi Jayanti poster, photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti every year to pay tribute to Bapu, his immanence contribution on the basis of non-violence movement which had led to the freedom of the country. Today we are free due to Gandhiji’s efforts. This year India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Various programs are organized in schools and offices across the country on the occasion of Bapu’s birthday. The full name of Mahatma Gandhi was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. Mahatma Gandhi went to London to study law and become a barrister. He obtained a barrister’s degree after studying in London. When Gandhiji returned to India, the situation in the country affected him greatly. After which he fought a long battle for the independence of the country.

Let’s just send the message on Facebook WhatsApp to your friends relatives on this special occasion and spread a sense of patriotism in everyone. Here are some Gandhi Jayanti wishes:

It is Oct 2, B’day Of Mahatma Gandhi. One of the Greatest Human ever born in India. Let’s Salute the Great Soul. Jai Hind!!! Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Happy Gandhi Jayanti poster, photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status.

The father of the nation with the tools of truth and nonviolence, Freed our nation from imperialism, Follow the path of truth and wisdom, Pay homage to this great leader on Gandhi Jayanti 2019 & always. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018

G = Great

A = Amazing

N = Nationalist

D = Daring

H = Honest

I = Indian

Happy Birthday ‘Father of the Nation’

It’s a day of celebration, it’s a day to value a special person, a person who is the cause of our nation, who thought world the lesson of non – violence, it’s Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation Bapu Ji.