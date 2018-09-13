Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. It generally falls in the month of August or September, which is known as the Bhadrapada month in the solar calendar, according to Hindu mythology. Therefore, this is the reason why Ganesh Chaturthi is referred to as Bhadrapada Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: The auspicious festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and it is believed that he himself descends on earth to bless his devotees with a happy and prosperous life. Ganpati Bappa is one of the 5 most powerful deities mentioned in the holy books of Hindu religion. Although the Hindu mythology identifies him as the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Ganpati has his own significance when it comes to possessing power and position. Lord Ganesha is widely recognised with different names in various states of the nation. Most of these names are mentioned in the books written on Lord Ganesha like Ganesha Purana, the Mudgala Purana, the Ganpati Atharvashira, Brahma Purana and Brahmanda Purana.

Some of the widely known names are mentioned below:

1. Ganesha

Ganesha is the most commonly known name which is made from a combination of Sanskrit words – gana and isha.

2. Vinayaka

Vinayaka is one of the most widely recognised names after Ganesha that appears in the Hindu manuscripts. Vinayaka is also mentioned in the holy books of Buddhist. There are 8 temples situated in Maharashtra that are named after Vinayaka.

3. Vighnaharta/Vighnesha/ Vighna

This name of Ganpati Bappa is symbolic of his powers. It is believed that Lord Ganesha can remove or demolish the obstacles from the path of his devotees and bless them with a happy and prosperous life.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 5 Unknown, interesting facts about Lord Ganesha

4. Pillai / Pillaiyar

Lord Ganesha has this prominent name in the Tamil Language. Here, Pillai means a ‘child’ whereas, Pillaiyar means a ‘noble child.’

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Must have delicacies for this auspicious day

5. Gajanana

This name is often used in the mantras and aartis that are chanted to worship Lord Ganesha. Gajanana means the elephant-faced lord featuring the unique attribute of Ganpati Bappa as he has the head of an elephant.

Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Read More