Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 gif images, wallpapers & HD photos: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year to acknowledge the birth of Lord Ganesha. This pious festival is observed in the month of August or September for a duration of 10 days. This year Vinayak Chaturthi will begin from September 13 and end on September 23 as this is the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Ganesh Chaturthi comes with a belief that Lord Ganesha himself arrives on earth to bless his devotees. Everyone who whole-heartedly worships Ganpati at this festival gets all his obstacles removed by the power of his blessings. The God of new beginnings is also known as Vighnaharta as he takes away all pain from the lives of his devotees. People all around our nation engage themselves completely in preparations of welcoming him. Pandals are made and decorated, delicacies are prepared, idols are installed as part of the celebration to make Ganpati happy.

On this auspicious occasion, don’t forget to wish your close ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with these creative Gif images, wallpapers, HD photos.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 to all.

