Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: As Ganpati Bappa has arrived, the devotees are busy in preparing for the puja and celebration with all zest and enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi, starting from today (September 13), will be observed till September 23 this year. All the idols are installed, the decoration has been done and the pandals have been made to worship the Lord of wisdom on his birth anniversary. Here are the important ingredients needed for the grand Ganpati puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi is the auspicious occasion observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is also addressed as Ganpati out of love. It is believed that on worshipping Lord Ganesha on his birthday, one gets blessed with a happy and prosperous life. It is also believed that if Lord Ganesha gets pleased with a devotee, he removes all the obstacles from his path and this is why he is often known as the Vighnaharta.

Ganesh Chaturthi comes with a lot of positivity and happiness and is celebrated across the country. Starting from colours, rangolis, music and dance, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most happening festivals of our country. Lord Ganesha is one of the easiest Gods to please but it is advised to be very careful while preparing for his puja. Many of the Hindu manuscripts mention the ingredients required for the Puja and here we are listing the most important ones.

Nariyal

Supari

Panchamrut (Mixture of Milk, Curd, Honey, Sugar, Ghee)

Laung

Elaichi

Chandan

Mauli (Red Holy Thread)

Kapur

Murti

Kumkum

Ganesh Patri

Haldi

Flowers

Any 5 Types of Fruits (Mango, Banana, Apple, Orange, Grapes, Pear, and Peach)

Sindoor

Gangajal

Gulab Jal

Janeu

Gulal

Chawal

Gnehu

Navrathna Oil

Kalash made of Silver, Copper or Stainless Steel

Mithai (mostly modak)

Cloth for Kalash

Safed Kapda (White cloth)

Kachha Dhudh

Saree, Petticoat, Blouse ( Saree, Underskirt, Blouse piece)

Laal Kapda (Red cloth)

Also, the devotees are advised to keep in mind the muhurat of the Ganesh pujan.

Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

