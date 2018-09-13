Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi is the auspicious occasion observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is also addressed as Ganpati out of love. It is believed that on worshipping Lord Ganesha on his birthday, one gets blessed with a happy and prosperous life. It is also believed that if Lord Ganesha gets pleased with a devotee, he removes all the obstacles from his path and this is why he is often known as the Vighnaharta.
Ganesh Chaturthi comes with a lot of positivity and happiness and is celebrated across the country. Starting from colours, rangolis, music and dance, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most happening festivals of our country. Lord Ganesha is one of the easiest Gods to please but it is advised to be very careful while preparing for his puja. Many of the Hindu manuscripts mention the ingredients required for the Puja and here we are listing the most important ones.
Nariyal
Supari
Panchamrut (Mixture of Milk, Curd, Honey, Sugar, Ghee)
Laung
Elaichi
Chandan
Mauli (Red Holy Thread)
Kapur
Murti
Kumkum
Ganesh Patri
Haldi
Flowers
Any 5 Types of Fruits (Mango, Banana, Apple, Orange, Grapes, Pear, and Peach)
Sindoor
Gangajal
Gulab Jal
Janeu
Gulal
Chawal
Gnehu
Navrathna Oil
Kalash made of Silver, Copper or Stainless Steel
Mithai (mostly modak)
Cloth for Kalash
Safed Kapda (White cloth)
Kachha Dhudh
Saree, Petticoat, Blouse ( Saree, Underskirt, Blouse piece)
Laal Kapda (Red cloth)
Also, the devotees are advised to keep in mind the muhurat of the Ganesh pujan.
Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
