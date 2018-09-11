Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated on the eve of Lord Ganesha's birthday. As the monsoon marks an end, this 10-day festival is observed to worship Lord Ganesha. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Bhaadrapada month which falls either in the month of August or September. This time, Ganesha Chaturthi will be observed starting from September 13 to September 23.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: This is that time of year where we celebrate the birth anniversary of our Vighnaharta (the saviour) in a very grandeur celebration called Ganesh Chaturthi which lasts for 10 days. The excitement for welcoming Lord Ganesha knows no bounds as devotees engage themselves in the puja. The pandals, the idol, the decoration, the rangoli, the food, the sweets, the Ganesha songs and the list goes on. Preparation of sweet dishes is one of the most important aspects of the puja as Lord Ganesha is said to be very fond of sweets and delicacies. Check out what all you can prepare for him this Ganesh Chaturthi.

There are many stories about Lord Ganesha that we have heard since the time we were kids. Our favourite ones would always be where Ganesha eats all the modaks or shows his love for food.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Date: Significance, Puja Timing and Mantras for Lord Ganesha’s Sthapana

Here are the must-have delicacies on the occasion of the Vighnaharta’s birthday.

Modak

This steamed sweet dumpling is our Ganesha’s favourite!

2. Besan ke Laddoo

A sweet mix of gram flour or besan with oodles of ghee is something which will make your day.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 10 easy Rangoli designs to welcome Lord Ganesha

3. Srikhand

Traditional prasad made with Greek yoghurt, sugar, cardamoms and chironji is the best Maharashtrian sweet to have.

4. Banana Halwa

This easy-to-make sweet delicacy will impress Lord Ganesha for you. All you need is Bananas, ghee, sugar and cardamom.

Also Read: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 11 Best Bollywood video songs to dance on this Ganesh Chaturdashi!

5. Badam Halwa

This rich blend of almond paste with milk and ghee is perfect to offer Ganpati this year

6. Karanji

North Indian Gujiya’s with a little of modifications make Karanji. This fried sweet with the filling of dry fruits are yummy enough to make you forget about your diet.

What are you waiting for now? Make these sweets to impress Lord Ganesha. Wish you all a very happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2018!

Read More