Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi for 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those Hindu festivals in India which is welcomed with grand pompous celebration. People all around our country dwell into the preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha with the whole of their heart. Bollywood also depicts that in a creative and beautiful manner. As the whole of our Film Industry is situated in Maharashtra, Bollywood is very familiar with the grand celebrations and has a special place for Lord Ganpati in their movies and songs. Here are the best of Ganpati songs to make your groove this year. Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year where we worship and celebrate the Lord of good and new beginnings, Ganesha. The God of wisdom and prosperity, Ganesha is believed to arrive at the beginning of the festival and stay for 10 days. This year the festival will start on September 13 and end on September 23. We, Indians celebrate it with all the zeal and enthusiasm, many of the families enshrine the statues of Lord Ganesha at their home and then immerse it into water after 10 days which is known as the Visarjan.

The visarjan of Lord Ganesha’s statue is also done with great celebrations symbolic of a good and memorable stay. At the time of Visarjan, the devotees dance and sing to show thier love and devotion for Lord Ganesha. Our Bollywood has potrayed the same in many movies, creating some beautiful and happy songs.

11 Best Bollywood video songs: Watch and enjoy!

1. Sindoor Lal Chadayo | Movie – Vaastav

2. O my Friend Ganesha | Movie- My Friend Ganesha

3. Jalwa | Movie- Wanted

4. Ga Ga Ga Ganpati | Movie- ABCD

5. Deva Shree Ganesha | Movie – Agneepath (2012)

6. Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi | Movie – Viruddh

7. Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya | Movie – Judwaa 2

8. Ganjanana | Movie- Bajirao Mastani

9. Bappa | Movie – Banjo

10. Aala re aala Ganesha | Movie – Daddy

11. Mourya Re | Movie- Don (2016)

Ganesh Chaturthi Songs Jukebox

Non Stop DJ Remixes Ganpati Bappa Special Songs for 2018

