Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: As the festival of Lord Ganesha has arrived, the devotees are busy in preparing for the 10-day long Pujan in full zeal and enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is starting from today September 13, will last till September 23. Until then the whole nation will be celebrating the birth anniversary of the Vighnaharta. Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Bhadrapada Chaturthi as the birthday of Lord Ganesha falls in the month of Bhadrapada of the solar calendar. The Ganpati Pujan is performed by the devotees, keeping in mind the rules and regulations of it. Some of the mantras used in the Ganpati Pujan are:
Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha
Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada॥
Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye
Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah॥
Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi,
Tanno Danti Prachodayat॥
The festival is celebrated across the country in the most grandeur manner. People believe Vinayaka Chaturthi brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of devotees as Lord Ganesha himself descends on earth to bless them. Even Bollywood never leaves a chance to acknowledge this auspicious occasion nor do the common people.
Here’s how twitterati is expressing love for Lord Ganesha:
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 5 Unknown, interesting facts about Lord Ganesha
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Wish your close ones Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with creative Gif images, wallpapers & HD photos
Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
Leave a Reply