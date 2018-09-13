Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi brings lots of happiness and prosperity. This auspicious occasion is celebrated to acknowledge the birth of Lord Ganesha - the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is considered as one of the most powerful Gods. It is believed by the devotees that as the Ganesh Chaturthi arrives, Ganpati Bappa descends himself on earth to bless them. See how twitterati shows its love for the Vighnaharta.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: As the festival of Lord Ganesha has arrived, the devotees are busy in preparing for the 10-day long Pujan in full zeal and enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is starting from today September 13, will last till September 23. Until then the whole nation will be celebrating the birth anniversary of the Vighnaharta. Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Bhadrapada Chaturthi as the birthday of Lord Ganesha falls in the month of Bhadrapada of the solar calendar. The Ganpati Pujan is performed by the devotees, keeping in mind the rules and regulations of it. Some of the mantras used in the Ganpati Pujan are:

Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada॥

Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye

Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah॥

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Danti Prachodayat॥

The festival is celebrated across the country in the most grandeur manner. People believe Vinayaka Chaturthi brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of devotees as Lord Ganesha himself descends on earth to bless them. Even Bollywood never leaves a chance to acknowledge this auspicious occasion nor do the common people.

Here’s how twitterati is expressing love for Lord Ganesha:

Big Day For Me My Favorite Lord Ganesh Day And My Birthday 😍🎂 Happy #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/x8z4DlX4fh — ❤Surya Jiiva (Ganesh)❤ (@SuryaJiivaSamu) September 13, 2018

Creativity at its best 👌#EcoFriendly Lord Ganesha built from 1 million Banana on #GaneshChaturthi All Bananas got distributed among the devotees and poor after they dismantled it. So there was Zero wastage of food pic.twitter.com/0OheRK7k5U — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 13, 2018

One of the most creative Lord Ganesha I have ever seen #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/mlvPnztmNC — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 13, 2018

"Where there is devotion, God always manifests himself with his gracious presence."

May This Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha bless our lives with happiness and prosperity! Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏#GaneshChaturthi#VinayagarChaturthi#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/wPJS5e3YXc — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 13, 2018

I always find him cute!!!

Bless us all Vinayaka 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #GaneshChaturthi wishes to all 😇 #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7mM1rxxVsX — Sastika Rajendran (@Sastika_R) September 13, 2018

Just a glance is enough 😍 You get courage, confidence, love, peace, positive vibration, clarity, inspiration & lot more. That's the power of Hindu Deities.! Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi May Ganesha bless you all wid health & prosperity.🙏🌸

#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/JtQpsmeriS — Anshu Vats🌠 (@Anshu_Vats1) September 13, 2018

This Ganapathi consists of 2 tons of sugarcane made by 20 persons within 4 days in Tamilnadu. You just zoom out and enjoy the beauty of Lord Ganesh.

Via #WA#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/MlB9AAvsXP — *Naaz* (@NaazSpeaks) September 13, 2018

Known for his cuteness, compassion, insatiable hunger & intelligence, He is revered as the Remover of Obstacles, the Patron of Arts & Sciences & the God Of Beginnings. My small tribute to Him in pencil shading ! #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/SZ8h7er32T — ⚡️PikaChu ⚡️ (@ZlatanicPikaChu) September 13, 2018

The remover of obstacles and the God of success.. Lord Vinayak used to be our favorite God(he still is) as we grew up we prayed him before exams and kept our text books in front of him )and magically we used to pass. Don’t ask me how..please ask Ganesh.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/3VuovMHSFM — Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) September 13, 2018

Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

