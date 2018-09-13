Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi in various parts of India, will be celebrated from September 3 to September 10, this year. The ten-day auspicious festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar falls in the month of August or September, every year. In the month of Bhadrapada, Lord Ganesha in the form of clay or stone idols is brought home. From mouth-watering modaks and moti choor ladoo to chanting of Vedic hymns, devotees worship Ganpati in order to seek his special blessings.
Worshippers in the Indian states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa and Chhattisgarh thoroughly laud the birth date of Lord Ganesha, who is also referred as the God of New Beginnings by setting pandals and Mandaps. Although, the exact date of Ganesh utsav is unclear but according to manuscripts, the celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi began in Pune from the era of Shivaji.
Take a look at our special collection of Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 wishes and message: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your family and friends.
“May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!”
“May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”
“Aate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Jaate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pahle aakar, Hamare dilon me bas jate Ganpati ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthy!!!”
“Bhagavaan Ganapati ke aasheervaad ke saath, kya aap apane sabhee prayaason mein saphalata praapt kar sakate hain!”
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too took to his official Twitter account to share some adorable photos of Ganpati Bappa.
T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018
Just a glance is enough 😍— Anshu Vats🌠 (@Anshu_Vats1) September 13, 2018
You get courage, confidence, love, peace, positive vibration, clarity, inspiration & lot more.
That's the power of Hindu Deities.!
Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi May Ganesha bless you all wid health & prosperity.🙏🌸
#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/JtQpsmeriS
Creativity at its best 👌#EcoFriendly Lord Ganesha built from 1 million Banana on #GaneshChaturthi— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 13, 2018
All Bananas got distributed among the devotees and poor after they dismantled it. So there was Zero wastage of food pic.twitter.com/0OheRK7k5U
Cricketer Virender Sehwag too took to his official Twitter account to wish fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya . Happy #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/ZU15MmgeDs— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 13, 2018
Instagram users share beautiful videos and photos of Bappa.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnph-S2nBm2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BnpgxroHFz-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Twitter users pour out love and blessings on the auspicious day of Ganesha Chaturthi.
Happy #GaneshChaturthi2018 !!— Aayushi Bansal (@attitudeabc) September 13, 2018
My small effort depicting the reason for the name 'ekdant' ( Single tusk )...
Please follow the thread for the complete story..!!#GaneshChaturthi #GaneshUtsav #Hinduism #GanpatiBappaMorya #painting #acrylicpainting pic.twitter.com/Nrk2UJDG27
#GaneshChaturthi2018 #GaneshChaturthi— No Conversion (@noconversion) September 13, 2018
Happy ganesh chathurthi pic.twitter.com/7wMTuvFz4F
G : Get— The North Remembers (@_Suppu_) September 13, 2018
A : A lot of
N : Newness in life
E : Energy
S : Shine
H : Happiness
A : All the time!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone ☺
May Lord Ganesha Brings Happiness & Peace in Your Lives.#GanpatiBappaMorya#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/cHABA1xdt0
I always find him cute!!!— Sastika Rajendran (@Sastika_R) September 13, 2018
Bless us all Vinayaka 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #GaneshChaturthi wishes to all 😇 #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7mM1rxxVsX
May Lord Ganesha bless us all 🙏🙏🙏... #GanpatiBappaMorya #Ganeshotsav #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/rok8KUoqc7— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2018