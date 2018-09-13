Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi in various parts of India, will be celebrated from September 3 to September 10, this year. The ten-day auspicious festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar falls in the month of August or September, every year. In the month of Bhadrapada, Lord Ganesha in the form of clay or stone idols is brought home. From mouth-watering modaks and moti choor ladoo to chanting of Vedic hymns, devotees worship Ganpati in order to seek his special blessings.

Worshippers in the Indian states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa and Chhattisgarh thoroughly laud the birth date of Lord Ganesha, who is also referred as the God of New Beginnings by setting pandals and Mandaps. Although, the exact date of Ganesh utsav is unclear but according to manuscripts, the celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi began in Pune from the era of Shivaji.

Take a look at our special collection of Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 wishes and message: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your family and friends.

“May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!”

“May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

“Aate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Jaate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pahle aakar, Hamare dilon me bas jate Ganpati ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthy!!!”

“Bhagavaan Ganapati ke aasheervaad ke saath, kya aap apane sabhee prayaason mein saphalata praapt kar sakate hain!”

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 wishes and messages LIVE updates: