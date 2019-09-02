Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Today id the beginning of one of the biggest Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi. The 10-day long festival begins from today when devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha and welcome him to their homes by beating the drums. Given below are the Ganpati Images, Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook and Whatsapp Status to make this auspicious day even more special.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. In this auspicious day, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Elephant-headed God, who is known as the god of fortune, wisdom and intelligence.

The 10-day long festival begins from today when devotees bring Ganpati idols to their homes and welcome him by beating the drums. The Ganeshotsav ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

Make this day a special one by sending them some heart-warming messages. hence here is a list of wishes, messages, texts and WhatsApp messages to wish your family and friends:

Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi

May Lord Ganesha bring you good fortune and help you realise all your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Here’s wishing you a very Happy Ganesha Chaturthi. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Spread the message of honesty and love on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Vinayaka remove all obstacles and guide you to success throughout your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfil all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!