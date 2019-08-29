Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Wish your friends, family and loved ones Happy Ganesh Chaturthi or Happy Ganpati with these heart touching wishes in English, whatsapp and facebook status.

The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is round the corner. It is known as one of the most important Hindu festival, according to the Hindu mythology. Ganesh Chaturthi is also knows as the birthday of Lord Ganesh, son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The 10-day festivals is celebrated across the country specially in Maharashtra. Ganesha is known as the Lord of wisdom, prosperity and fortune.

He also have two wives Ridhi and Sudhi.

Chaturthi means the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month according to the Hindu calendar and is being celebrated for the next ten days.

Idols of Lord Ganesha are being worshiped for 10 days and after that idols are drown in to water. People pray and invite Lord Ganesha to their houses every year singing Ganpati lautkar auo ( come back next year again.)

It is believed that Ganesha comes to every house during these days (Ganesh Chaturthi festival) to bless his devotees and fulfill their wishes and desires.

People also compete with each other to put tallest and most impressive idols of Lord Ganesha. During this, people gather near the pandals (camps) to worship lord Ganesha with flowers, sweets (laddoos, modaks) and lots of devotional music.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati wishes in English

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada

Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector. May He enrich your life by always giving you great beginnings and removing obstacles from your life.

May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.