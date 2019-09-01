Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Gujarati: Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival which is celebrated on the birth of Ganpati which falls September 2 this year. Check out some messages and quotes photos to wish your family and friends in Gujarati.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Gujarati: Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular and widely celebrated festival by Hindus. The birthday of Ganesh popularly known as Ganpati is celebrated on this festival. According to mythology, it is celebrated on the fourth day of the waxing moon period in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada which falls between August and September.

Hindus believe Ganpati guard their home and protect them from any mishappening. People start the festival by bringing the idol of Ganpati to their house and end the festival by immersion of Ganpati idol. This time the festival will be celebrated on September 2.

Festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra, Telangana, and the surrounding states. Not only in India, but the festival is also celebrated in the U.K by the British Hindu population living there. Take a look at some photos, Images, HD wallpapers, Greetings of Ganpati, and SMS in Gujarati to wish through Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

સર્વ લોકે સર્વ કાળે ફરકતી યશ ધ્વજા સદા તમારી યુગો યુગોથી સંસાર સઘળો ગાયે ગાથા તવ પ્રભાવી દેજો શક્તિ એવી અમને ઝીલવા સંસ્કાર આ કલમથી સ્વ ને જગાડી અર્પજો પ્રેરણા સીંચવા ઉજ્જવળ ભાવી ગણેશ ચતુર્થી ની હાર્દિક શુભકામના.

❛ભગવાન ગણેશ આપણા માર્ગદર્શક અને રક્ષક છે. તે હંમેશા તમને મહાન શરૂઆત કરવા મદદ કરે અને તમારા જીવન ના અવરોધો દૂર કરીને તમારા જીવન ને સમૃદ્ધ કરે એવી શુભકામના.❜

*ગણેશ ચતુર્થી ની હાર્દિક શુભકામના.*

આપ સૌને ગણેશ ચતુર્થીની શુભકામના તમારા મનની સર્વ મનોકામના પૂર્ણ થાય, બધાને ઐશ્વર્ય, સુખ-શાંતિ અને આરોગ્ય મળે એવી ગણપતિ બાપ્પાનાં ચરણોમાં પ્રાર્થના

The mythology behind the festival

One day Goddess Parvati instructed Ganpati to guard the door till she finishes her bath. Shiva who has gone out returned at that time, but as Ganesha didn’t know about him, stopped him from entering. But Shiva got angry and cut the head of Ganpati. Parvati was enraged and Shiva promised Ganesha will live again. He sends his devas to search a head facing north of a dead person. The devas could manage only the head of an elephant. Shiva fixed the elephant’s head on the child and brought him back to life.