Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Hindi: Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10 days long festival of Hindus which is celebrated to honor the Lord Ganesh’s birthday. Ganesh has 108 names and popular known as Ganpati. He was born to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Whereas Hindus believe that Ganpati is the symbol of wisdom. prosperity and good fortune.

At present, this festival is widely celebrated in its full glory in Maharashtra, Telangana, and the surrounding states. This year festival will be celebrated from September 10 and will end up by immersion Ganpati. People bring the idol of Ganpati to their home when the festival starts and worship lord Ganpati for 10 days.

The mythology behind the festival, Goddess Parvati asked Ganesha to guard her door while she was having a bath. Lord Shiva who was gone out, returned home at that time, but as Ganesha didn’t know of him and asked him to stay out until Parvati finishes her bath. Shiva got angry and cut the head oh Ganpati. Parvati comes out start crying after seeing Ganpati’s body lying down. Shiva promised that Ganesha will live again. And send devas to bring the head of the dead body. The devas who went in search of a head facing north of a dead person could manage only the head of an elephant. Shiva fixed the elephant’s head on the child and brought him back to life.