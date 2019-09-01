Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Punjabi: Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular festival of Hindus which falls between August and September every year. This time the festival will be celebrated on September 2. Check out some messages and quotes photos to wish your family and friends.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Punjabi: Ganesh Chaturthi is a widely celebrated festival in its full glory by Hindus. It’s fall on the fourth day of the waxing moon period in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada which is the birthday of Ganesh popularly known as Ganpati. According to the official calendar, this day falls between August and September. And this year date is September 2, so Hindus will bring the idol of Ganpati on this day.

Hindus believe Ganpati is the symbol of wisdom and they worship Ganpati for 10 days. The festival ends by immersion of the idol of Ganpati. People take the idol of Ganapati for immersion with drumming and playing songs. Festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra, Telangana, and the surrounding states.

Not only in India, but the festival is also celebrated in the U.K by the British Hindu population living there. Here take look at some photos, Images, HD wallpapers, Greetings of Ganpati, and SMS in Punjabi to wish through Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

Why this festival is celebrated?

One day Goddess Parvati asked Ganpati to guard the door while she was having a bath. When Ganpati was following the instruction Lord Shiva returned to the home. Little Ganpati stop him at door and asked him to wait till her mother take bath. But Shiva got angry and cut the head of Ganpati. Meanwhile, Parvati comes out and saw everything happened. She started crying when she saw her son lying down on the land. She asked Lord Shiva to bring his son back. Shiva promised her to bring the Ganpati back. He sends his devas to search a head facing north of a dead person. Devas could only manage the head of an elephant. Shiva fixed the elephant’s head on the child and brought him back.