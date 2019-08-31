Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Tamil: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different parts of the world with different names. Also called as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, it is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in Tamil: One of the most auspicious festivals of the nation Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and to celebrate the auspicious festival with your loved ones we have some wishes, messages, quotes, texts, wishes in Tamil down below. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated over eleven long days where devotees pray to Lord Ganesh two times in a day and after ten days of puja and performances bid farewell to Lord Ganesh by immersing the idol in the water.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated all over the world on September 2, 2019, which is coming Monday and goes by different names in different states. Also called as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, it is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Observed all over the world, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with more zeal and enthusiasm down south in the states of Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhara Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the festival is also celebrated in different countries like Nepal, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, Caribbean, South Africa, Europe, and the USA.

Check out Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Ganpati Images, Photos, HD wallpapers, Greetings, SMS for Whatsapp and Facebook Status in Tamil

May Lord Ganesha comes to your house and

take away all your Laddus n Modaks

with all your worries and sorrows.

Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meaning of Lord GANESHA

G- Get

A- Always

N- New

E- Energy

S- Spirit &

H- Happiness

A- At all times!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha gives you:

A rainbow for every storm;

A smile for every tear

A promise for every care;

And an answer to every prayer!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha

Remove the Obstacles of your life;

Provide you with auspicious Beginnings;

Inspire you with creativity;

And bless you with intellect and wisdom!

Happiness as big as Ganesha’s appetite

Life is long as His trunk;

Troubles as small as His mouse

And moments as sweet as His Laddus.

Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ek _Do _Teen _Char…

Ganasha Ki Jay Jay Kaar

Paanch _Chai _Saat_ Aaath…

Ganasha Hai ham Sabke saath

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019…

Bakthi Ganapathi…

Sakthi Ganapathi…

Siddhi Ganapathi…

Lakshmi Ganapathi…

Maha Ganapathi…

May this Ganesh Chaturthi brings you

Bakthi, Shakthi, Siddhi, Laskhmi and Maha samriddhi!

Smiling is a sign of good mood

Laughing is a sign of good company

Praying is a sign of good faith

And having you as my friend

Is a sign of Ganesha’s Blessings!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

गणेश जी का रूप निराला हैं,

चेहरा भी कितना भोला भला हैं,

जिसे भी आती हैं कोई मुसीबत,

उसे इन्ही ने तो संभाला हैं

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

आते बड़े धूम धाम से गणपति जी,

जाते बड़े धूम धाम से गणपति जी,

आखिर सबसे पहले आकर,

हमारे दिलो में बस जाते गणपति जी

May Lord Ganesha gives you

A rainbow for every storm

A smile for every tear

A promise for every care

And an answer to every prayer!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

सब शुभ कारज में पहले पूजा तेरी,

तुम बिना काम ना सरे, अरज सुन मेरी।

रिध सिध को लेकर करो भवन में फेरी

करो ऐसी कृपा नित करूँ मैं पूजा तेरी।

गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभ कामनाएं!