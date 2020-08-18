Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Hindi wishes, quotes, greetings, Lord Ganesha images for WhatsApp DP, status and Facebook stories: Ganesh Chaturthi is an Indian festival dedicated to celebrating the birth anniversary of Hindu God Ganesh. This year the festival falls on August 22, 2020. The festival is celebrated across the country with excitement and enthusiasm, as per the Hindu religion, Lord Ganesh is the God of prosperity and wisdom. Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapad as per the Hindu calendar during the shukla paksh.

The celebrations around the festival are 9-10 days long. The beginning of this festival is called Ganesh Chaturthi and the last day of the festival is called as Anant Chaturdashi. The artisans make giant idols of Lord Ganesha which are bought by the devotees of Lord Ganesh and placed in their homes for next 9-10 days. Devotees keep him at their homes till Anant Chaturdashi, perform prayers, celebrate the presence of God through the idol.

During the festival, various sweets are prepared by people. The main sweet for this festival is ‘Modak’ as Modak is considered to be the favourite of Lord Ganesh. The visarjan day is the last day of the festival where the idol of the deity is taken to an immersion point and the visarjan is performed. People of all living standards, castes, and other differences become one at the immersion venue and celebrate the festival together.

Here are some Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Hindi wishes, quotes, greetings, Lord Ganesha Images for WhatsApp status, DP and Facebook stories: