Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival which comes with lots of new beginnings, happiness, growth and positivity for the devotees. It is celebrated across our country and Ganpati Bappa is welcomed with colours, music and energetic dances. Above everything comes the Ganpati puja which needs the utmost attention. Here are the dates of the festival, auspicious timings to offer prayers and the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturdashi or Vinayak Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals of Hindus. The 10-day festival is celebrated to acknowledge the birth of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is also called Vighnaharta and the God of new beginnings. The celebration of his birth anniversary starts with the grand Ganesh puja. Ganesh puja is performed elaborately in order to please Lord Ganesha.

People believe that when the celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi starts, Lord Ganesha himself descends on earth to bless his devotees with all the happiness and prosperity in life. Everyone engages themselves in the preparations to please the Lord of wisdom. Above every other preparation comes the Ganesh Pujan which is very carefully performed keeping all the norms in mind.

Here is the Muhurat for devotees to follow these 10 days.

For the 1st day (September 13, 2018)

Afternoon – 1;30 pm to 3:21 pm

For the 2nd day (September 14, 2018)

Morning – 3:13pm to 6:09pm

Afternoon – 12:16pm to 1:48pm

Evening- 4:52pm to 6:24pm

For the 3rd day (September 15, 2018)

Morning- 7:41 am to 9:13 am

Afternoon- 12:16 pm to 4:51pm

Evening – 6:23 pm to 7:51pm

For the 4th day (September 16, 2018)

Morning- 4:42 am to 6:10am

For the 5th day (September 17, 2018)

Morning – 6:11 am to 7:42 am and 9:13 am to 10:44 am

Afternoon- 1:47 pm to 7:49 pm

Night- 10:47 pm to 0:16 am

For the 6th day (September 18, 2018)

Morning – 1:45 am to 6:11 am

For the 7th day (September 19, 2018)

Morning -6:12 am to 9:13 am and 10:44 am to 12:15 pm

Afternoon- 3:16 pm to 6:18 pm

Night- 7:47 pm to 0:15 am

For the 8th day (September 20, 2018)

Morning- 3:14 am to 4:43 am

For the 11th day (September 21, 2018)

Morning – 7:43 am to 12:13 pm

Afternoon- 1:43 pm to 3:13 pm

Evening- 6:13 pm to 10:43 pm

Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018!

