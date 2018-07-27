Guru Purnima falls in the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat which is followed by Jains, Hindus and Buddhists. This year, the auspicious day of Guru Purnima which is also marked as the first peak of lunar cycle, will be celebrated on July 27. Share the given below Happy Guru Purnima quotes and wishes with your near and dear ones on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima 2018.

Guru Purnima also known as Vyasa Purnima is every year lauded on the full moon day across India. According to Hindu calendar, the auspicious day falls in the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat which is followed by Jains, Hindus and Buddhists. In order to attain enlightenment, devotees express their gratitude towards their Guru. Worshipers will celebrate the auspicious day today, July 27. Marked as the first peak of lunar cycle, Guru Purnima is dedicated to the spiritual and academic teachers. Devotees in Nepal celebrate the day as Teacher’s day.

Share the given below Happy Guru Purnima quotes and wishes in English for 2018 with your family and friends:

Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate?I bow before Guru who introduced God to me. – Kabir

Guru Govind dohu khare, Kake lagoo Paye, Balihari Guru Aapki, Govind diyo bataye. Thanks for being Guru!

Worshiping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships – Sri Guru Pranam

Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is parama Shiva himself in human form – Brahmanda Puran.

Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru. – Adi Shankara

