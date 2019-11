Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in Punjabi: The Guru Nanak Parv starts 48 hours before the full moon day. The Gurus start the festival by reading the Guru Granth Sahib for 48 hours continuously.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated amongst the Sikh community all over the world with great enthusiasm. The day will be celebrated this year on November 12, 2019. On this day, all the Sikhs visit their holy place Gurudwara and also enjoy a special feast know as Langar at particular Gurudwaras. The Guru Nanak Parv starts 48 hours before the full moon day. The Gurus start the festival by reading the Guru Granth Sahib for 48 hours continuously.

On the day just before Guru Nanak Jayanti, an event is organized named Nagar Kirtan. In the event, the Panj Pyaras or the five beloved ones carry the flag Nishan Sahib or the Sikh flag and a palquin on which Guru Granth Sahib is carried around. The Gatka teams display swordsmanship via various martial arts and mock battles with the use of traditional weapons.

Here is a list of Happy Gurunanak Jayanti 2019 quotes, wishes in Punjabi: