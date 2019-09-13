Happy Hindi Diwas 2019: On this auspicious day you can wish your family, friends and colleagues by sharing these lovely quotes and messages.

Hindi Diwas, is celebrated on September 14, is marked as the celebration of the official language of the country. The Hindi language was adopted as the official language of the country on September 14, 1949, and from that day, it is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. This day is also known for the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha, an Indian writer, who is known for his efforts in making Hindi as the official language.

On this day, we celebrate our language and our nation’s pride and to share the happiness we wish everyone on this auspicious day, so if you are looking for quotes, status, messages to share, we are here for the help.

1. Hindi ke Bina Hindustan utna hi adhura hai

jitna saanso ke bina ye Jeevan

Hindi Diwas ki dher saari shubh kamnayein

2. Hindi Diwas humein yaad dilata hai

Hindi bhasha ki taraf humara kartavya use sanjo kar rakhne ka

aur ise humari aane wali pidhiyo ko

iske sundar roop mein saupne ka kartavya nibayein

Jai Hindi Jai Bharat

3. Hindi is our mother tongue and truly the most comfortable language for all of us to express our feelings in the most perfect way. Happy Hindi Diwas to you.

4. Wishing a very Happy Hindi Diwas to you. Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

5. Bharat Maa ke baal par saji swarnim bindu hun

Main Bharat ki beti aapki apni Hindi hun

Hindi Diwas 2018 par aap sabhi ko hardik shubhkamnayen

6. Hindi ko aage badhana hai,

Unnati ki raah le jana hai,

keval ik din hi nahi humne,

nit Hindi Divas manana hai.

7. Nij bhasha ka nahin garv jise,

Kya prem desh se hoga use,

Wahi veer desh ka pyara hai,

Hindi hi jiska nara hai.