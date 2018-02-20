The festival of colours Holi has arrived. The ancient Hindu festival will fall this year on March 1, 2018, and the Dhulandi (Rang wali holi) will be celebrated on March 2, 2018, in India. Astrologers have predicted the Holika Dahan muhurat on 1st March 2018 at 18:16 PM to 20:47 PM. While Dhulandi (Rang wali holi) will begins from the early morning to the time till you repair the broken relationships.

The festival of colours Holi has arrived. The ancient Hindu festival will fall this year on March 1, 2018, and the Dhulandi (Rang wali holi) will be celebrated on March 2, 2018, in India. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The festival of colours is the arrival of spring and end of winter. Holi is the perfect time to share love, to forget bad happenings and the perfect time to repair the broken relationships.

According to the Hindu calendar, Happy Holi 2018 falls on Purnima (Full moon day) in the Vikram Samvat, the month of Phalguna. A day before Dhulandi (Rang wali holi), Holika Dahan takes place. Rang wali holi is also known as Dhulandi, Dhuleti and Phagwa. The Hindu festival is popular with Hindus as well people from other community. Astrologers have predicted the Holika Dahan muhurat on 1st March 2018 at 18:16 PM to 20:47 PM. While Dhulandi (rang wali holi) will begins from the early morning to the time till you repair the broken relationships.

Why do we celebrate Holi?

According to Bhagavata Purana, it is believed that holi is celebrated in honour of Lord Vishnu and his devotee (Bhakt) Prahlada. The story signifies the victory of good over evil. There was a demonic king Hiranyakashayap, who got the boon from the Lord Brahma, that no human, animal or weapon can kill him. Not inside the nor outside, not on land neither in water. After the boon, Hiranyakashyap grew arrogant and forced people to worship him as a god.

But his own son, Prahlada refused to accept him as a god, so he called his sister Holika, Prahlad’s evil aunt to punish him. Holika tricked Prahalada and made him sit in the fire with her. Holika was wearing a cloak that made her immune to fire injury, while Prahalada was not. As the fire roared, the cloak flew from Holika and encased Prahlada, who survived while Holika burned. After several attempts, Hriyanakashap failed to kill his son. To end bad, and restore dharma in Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu appeared as an avatar of Narasimha (half men and half lion) took Hiranyakashyapu at a doorstep (which was neither indoors nor outdoors), placed him on his lap (which was neither land, water nor air), and then eviscerated and killed the king with his lion claws (which were neither a handheld weapon nor a launched weapon).