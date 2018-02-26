Holi is one of the biggest festivals of Hindus which is celebration symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the festival is played with different colours which also gives us the Spring Vibes as the flowers of different colours blooms again after the end of the winter. The celebration is not limited to the collaboration of different colours but also gives us a reason to eat different types of delicious cuisine that area specially cooked on the special day of Holi to add more fun and joy to the spirit of Holi. Here, we are sharing some of the best dishes we should try this Holi 2018.

The two days celebration of Holi is soon to begun as on the first day the celebration begun after the ‘Holika Dahan’ which signifies the victory of good over bad and then the main event takes place on the next day when everyone celebrates the Holi by applying different colours powder over the people. The reason for this festival being distinct is the uses of colours which are not seen in other festival and nobody deny applying colours as the colours are applied to bring joy and happiness to the personal life. This festival is widely popular in the worldwide. Tourist is seen playing Holi same as the Indians do. But apart from playing Holi with colours, there are many other reasons that can make Holi your favourite festival. The varieties of delicious food that is cooked only on this special day will definitely make your tummy happy.

The essence of Holi remains when it is celebrated by following the traditional myth of wearing white clothes and eating some of the special dishes which are only cooked oh Holi.Here is the list of the different delicious cuisines from across North India that you can try this Holi to impress all your Guest on Holi:

Malpua: This dish is one of the core dishes of Holi. This is a sweet pancake type of dish that is cooked with a sweet batter of maida flour and sugar dipped fried in oil.

Bhaang: Well we all have heard about Thandai which is specially served on Holi. The Thnadai is a special mixture of milk, dry fruits, sugar syrup and Bhaang (marijuana) served with chilled ice.

Gujiya: This is one of the famous dishes that are the deep fried little dumplings stuffed with dairy products and dry fruits.

Dahi Vada: After trying the sweet dishes this one is to complement your taste with the spicy fried flour balls dipped into the sour curd mixture.

Pakora: Whether it’s rainy season or off-season nobody can deny the offer of eating the spicy tasty fried Fritters that tastes amazing when it is dipped in coriander or tomato sauce.

Phirni: The sweet rice pudding is a common yet a very tasty dish which is cooked on the occasion of festivals or any occasion. The Phirni or Kheer can be taken as a meal or dessert after the full meal.

Papri Chaat: This is one of the most famous dishes around the northern reason of India as it always accomplish the celebration by adding sweet, sour, spicy and crunchiness to the taste

Sakkar Paare: These are the small deep fried wheat balls covered with sugar syrup. This is a very sweet dish and is specially cooked on Holi.

Ras Malai: This is probably one of the favourite desserts of all. The fully dairy product is creamy in texture and served with saffron and dry fruits.

Kachori: Kachori is one of the favourite snacks of the Indians as the savoury spicy mixture is filled with the wheat flour dough deep fried and served with Chutney which you can’t resist from eating.

Masala Mathri: Masala Mathri is the Indian salty and spicy version of cookies. The small dumplings are the mixture of wheat flour and different spices which are baked or deep fried and can be stored for a long time.

Lassi: The beverage is a mixture of curd and pulp of different fruits added sugar or salt to taste. This is usually served in big glasses with chilled ice.