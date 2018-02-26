Holi is a very joyful festival when we forget and forgive all the hate and start a new begging by applying colours to each other. Playing with colours and splashing coloured water on each other is a major part of Holi but beside these eating varieties of cruises and Thandai as a special beverage to be served on Holi is another reason to wait eagerly to immerse oneself into the spirit of Holi. Dancing on the latest Holi tracks and showing yourself made dancing moves is all that you should do to enjoy the Holi to the fullest. No matter how much we try to avoid using harsh chemical colours, but your friends will never listen to you. Then you will end up with causing damage to your skin and hair.
The multiple colours which are not so good for health but give a reason to joy when are applied to each other. Among the colours, the Red and Pink colours which are frequently used can be washed away easily but the other dark colours like green, purple, blue etc stains remains for a very long time.
Use the following Tips to avoid damages before playing Holi
- Cover your body with fullest so that less colour will touch your skin
- Keep yourself hydrated to avoid the skin from drying, Drink plenty of water and juice
- Oil your hair before with castor oil or olive oil to prevent colours to pass through your hair and scalp
- Use a scarf or a cap to avoid contacting your hair with colours directly colour
- Use Sunscreen to prevent causing any damage and allergy to your skin
- Use a sunglass, make sure to protect your eyes from the harsh colours
- Use Vaseline on the lips to keep them moisturized had soft
- Paint your nails with dark colour to avoid the colours stains that can be seen on your nails after playing with colours
Use the following Tips to remove the Holi colours stains safely
- Use cold water instead of hot water to avoid the colours from spreading further
- Use an egg yolk or curd or methi mask before shampooing in order to repair the roughness of hair after playing Holi
- Use a wheat flour mask to scrub the excess colours off from the skin
- Use a cotton dipped in the coconut oil or coconut milk to remove the colours
- Use a face mask of natural ingredients like Besan and Multani Mitti to repairs the open pores of the skin.
- Use the antibacterial and antifungal glycerin, salt, aloe vera gel along with few drops of Aroma oil to avoid any allergic damage caused by the Holi colours.