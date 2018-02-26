The colour of Festival is near at Hand and we all are ready with our guest lists, plans to execute to make the Holi special. This time the lane, the street is filled with the splashes of water, colours and peoples are seen dancing on multiple Holi tracks. But before applying harsh colours to your skin and hair use the tips to avoid the risk of damaging your soft skin and beautiful hair. Here are easy tips to prevent the colour stains of Holi.

Holi is a very joyful festival when we forget and forgive all the hate and start a new begging by applying colours to each other. Playing with colours and splashing coloured water on each other is a major part of Holi but beside these eating varieties of cruises and Thandai as a special beverage to be served on Holi is another reason to wait eagerly to immerse oneself into the spirit of Holi. Dancing on the latest Holi tracks and showing yourself made dancing moves is all that you should do to enjoy the Holi to the fullest. No matter how much we try to avoid using harsh chemical colours, but your friends will never listen to you. Then you will end up with causing damage to your skin and hair.

The multiple colours which are not so good for health but give a reason to joy when are applied to each other. Among the colours, the Red and Pink colours which are frequently used can be washed away easily but the other dark colours like green, purple, blue etc stains remains for a very long time.

Use the following Tips to avoid damages before playing Holi

Cover your body with fullest so that less colour will touch your skin

Keep yourself hydrated to avoid the skin from drying, Drink plenty of water and juice

Oil your hair before with castor oil or olive oil to prevent colours to pass through your hair and scalp

Use a scarf or a cap to avoid contacting your hair with colours directly colour

Use Sunscreen to prevent causing any damage and allergy to your skin

Use a sunglass, make sure to protect your eyes from the harsh colours

Use Vaseline on the lips to keep them moisturized had soft

Paint your nails with dark colour to avoid the colours stains that can be seen on your nails after playing with colours

Use the following Tips to remove the Holi colours stains safely