The festival of colours Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 2. The festival of colours will be celebrated not only in India but all over the world. The festival starts with Holika Dahan which will be celebrated tonight. The festival signifies the victory of good over bad. you can express your love to your beloved by sending WhatsApp quotes, Shayari, wishes and Messages. The festival lasts for a night and a day.

Holi the festival of colours has finally arrived and will be celebrated on Friday, March 2. People of every age love to enjoy the celebration. The festival starts with Holika Dahan which will be celebrated tonight. The festival is all about colours which are celebrated by friends and family. The festival signifies the victory of good over bad. It is not only celebrated only in the Indian subcontinent but all over the world. It also marks the arrival of springs and end of winter. The celebration is celebrated with all dance and showering of colour. The festival is also celebrated for thanksgiving for a good harvest. The festival lasts for a night and a day, starting on the evening of Purnima (Full Moon) we can wish our beloved with heart-warming wishes that will convey your messages and love to your loved ones on this occasion of Holi.

Holi 2108: Wishes and Messages

Do me a favour let’s play Holi,

Come let’s sing, dance and laugh all day.

Festival of happiness and joy is here,

And when it’s Holi, everything is fair!

Happy Holi 2018.

Peace for white,

Power for red,

Knowledge of yellow,

Development for green,

Love for pink,

May this Holi add all these colours to your life.

Wish you a very Happy Holi!, Do not just play just with colours

but with all your heart

and make this Holi the most memorable one.

Happy Holi 2018! May this festival takes away all your problems and grudges

and your life may only be ruled by merriment and happiness!

Happy Holi 2018!Holi is not only about colours,

But about togetherness!

Forget all the differences and

enjoy it together!

Happy Holi…

Holi Quotes

I hope this Holi brings with it all the love, wealth and prosperity that you have been longing for. Happy Holi.

May the colours of Holi paint your life with brightness and wipe out all that is sad and dull. Happy Holi 2018!

Holi is the festival of colours. I wish with all my heart that it brings more colours to your life. Wishing you and your family a fabulous Holi.!

May the colours of Holi make your life as colourful and happy as they are. Wish you a very Happy Holi.

Even though I am far away from you on the happy occasion of Holi, all my thoughts and good wishes are with you. Have a wonderful Holi

Holi Shayari

Har rang aap par barse

Har koi aapse Holi khelne ko tarse…

Itna rang jao aap rango me ki

Rang chhudane ke liye aap tarse…

Happy Holi 2018

Radha ka rang aur kaanha ki pichkari,

Pyaar ke rang se rang do duniya saari,

Aayi hai Holi, khushiyaa manao,

Sabke sang gujiya, mil baant khaao!

Wishing you and your family a Happy Holi!

Mohabbbat ke rang tum per barsa denge aaj,

Apne pyar ki buchar se tumhe bhiga denge aaj,

Tum pe bas nishan humare hi dikhege

Kuch is tarha rang tumhe laga denge aaj.

Bhiga ke tujh paani mein,

Tere sath bheeg jana hai,

Ho kar rango se rangeen aaj

Apne gaalo se rang tere gaaalo pe lagana hai.

Happy Holi Dear

Aa tujh bheega de jara,

Tujh pyar ke rang laga de jara,

Kareeb aye tere rang lagane

Or isi bhane se seene se laga le jara…

Wish You Happy Holi Sweetheart

Pyar ke gulaal se

Tere gaalon ko mein rangeen kar doon,

Tere ang ang pe rang laga ke

Tujh or haseen kar doon..

Wish You Very Very Happy Holi