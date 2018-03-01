Holika Dahan ki Kahani in Hindi: According to Hindu calendar, Holi galls in the month of Phalguna, which falls somewhere between the end of February and the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with a Holika Dahan where people gather around the bonfire and perform various religious rituals. People also pray that their internal evil is destroyed the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu was killed in the fire. Watch Holika Dahan ki Kahani in Hindi.

With Holi tomorrow, the air is filled with the smell of gujiya, the vibrancy of colours and people cannot wait to get the fun started tomorrow. Holika or Holi is celebrated as a festival representing the victory of good over evil. This festival commemorates the combined celebration of two different festivals – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi) Holy scriptures such as Narad Purana and Vishnu Purana are full of interesting stories about the festival of victory. A well-known demon king named Hiranyakashipu had a son, Prahlad, who became a great and faithful devotee of Lord Vishnu.

King Hiranyakashipu couldn’t tolerate his son’s devotion towards Vishnu and called his demon sister Holika to kill Prahlad. Holika had a divine gift that fire could not burn her, so she suggested that she would sit with Prahlad in a fire. Because of her boon and the magical clothing she’d adorn, the fire would not do anything to her, but it would burn Prahlad. However, when it was time and Prahlad was made to sit on Holika’s lap, he began to utter Vishnu’s name, and chant, “Om Namo Narayana”.

ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Holika Dahan Timings, Puja Vidhi and Samagri for Holi Pujan

The pyre was set on fire but owing to Vishnu’s grace and love for his young devotee, the fire burned the demon Holika while her magical clothing saved Prahlad from the fire. Holika died in that fire and this instance was taken as a sign of the triumph and victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan signifies that evil cannot exist for a long and eventually it is good that will triumph. The Lord loves his devotees and protects them as Lord Vishnu, the Preserver, is omnipresent and omnipotent. According to our sacred scriptures as we can refer to it from a verse in Srimad Bhagwatam.

ALSO READ: Holi Puja Vidhi and Muhurat for 2018: Holika Dahan Vidhi, Katha and Auspicious timing

Watch: Holika Dahan ki Kahani in Hindi and why Holi is celebrated?

ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Tips to take care of your nails during Holi