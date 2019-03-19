Happy Holi 2019 quotes, Wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: This year the auspicious occasion of Holi will be celebrated on March 21, 2019. To celebrate the festival of colors, love, joy, brotherhood, harmony, and friendship people are coming together with sweets, thandai, and colours to celebrate the festival Holi.

Happy Holi 2019 quotes, Wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: The festival of colors, love, and joy Holi is just around the corner people from everywhere are gathering together to celebrate the festival with full zeal and enthusiasm! From delicious sweets to a glass of Thandai Holi marks brotherhood, unity, love, and harmony and will be celebrated this year on March 21, 2019.

The celebration of the festival begins a day prior with the celebration of Holika Dahan also known as Choti Holi. To celebrate this auspicious occasion devotees come together and pray for the well-being of their family and friends in front of a bonfire.

With the advance of technology, it has become quite easier to wish friends and family with loving Holi messages. Take a look at these Holi wishes:

Rangachya Duniyet Sarv Dangle

Rang Birangi Rangat

Chimb Chimb Ole Zale

Happy Rangpanchami.

Biju De Rang Ani Ang Swachhand,

Ankhand Udu De Mani Rang Tarang,

Vave Avghe Jeevan Dang,

Ase Udhluya Aaj He Rang.

Happy Rangpanchami

Holi Dar Varshi Yete

Aani sarvana rangun jate

Te rang nighun jata

Pan tumachya premacha rang tasach rahto.

Happy Rangpanchami.

LAL zale PIWALE

HIRAWE zale NILE

KORADE zale OLE

Ekada Rang LAGALE

tar sarv hotat RANGILE.

Happy Rangpanchami

Hi ghe pichkari Rangpanchami che gift

Aata pappa kade nahi magayachi…

Happy Rangpanchami.

रंगपंचमीला ती म्हणाली,

“कलर न लावता… असं काही कर कि,

मी लाजेने लाल झाली पाहिजे…”

मग काय घेतला पट्टा..

आणि चोप-चोप चोपली..

लाल काय… पार काळी-निळी करून टाकली…

रंगबिरंगी रंगाचा सण हा आला,

होळी पेटता उठल्या ज्वाळा,

दुष्ट वृत्तीचा अंत हा झाला,

सण आनंदे साजरा केला…

क्षणभर बाजूला सारू

रोजच्या वापरातले वाईट क्षण,

रंग गुलाल उधळू आणि,

रंगवूया रंगपंचमीच्या रंगात हे क्षण…

रंगपंचमीच्या रंगीत शुभेच्छा!

खमंग पुरणपोळीचा आस्वाद घेण्याआधी,

रंगामध्ये रंगून जाण्याआधी,

होळीच्या धुरामध्ये हरवून जाण्याआधी,

पौर्णिमेचा चंद्र उगवण्याआधी,

तुम्हाला मी व माझ्या परिवारातर्फे,

होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

lal, nil, sobuj eri mela bosechhe…. aj dol,

dol-e onek onek moja koro, kachher manush ke niye, happy holi.

Pyar ke rang se bharo pichkari,

sneh ke rang do duniya sari,

ye rang na jane koi jaat na koi boli,

aapko mubarak ho aapno ki holi.

Wishing you and your family a very bright, colourful and joyful holi.

With love and best wishes

Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other.

Here, is a platform for you all to renew your friendship and to express

the heartiest love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message for loved ones.

May you have the most blessed holi festival than you ever had.

May it be full of fun,joy and love.

May you be as colorful as the festival itself or even more.

Lets all have lots of fun.

