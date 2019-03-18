Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, messages, quotes, in Hindi: The auspicious festival colours this year will be lauded on March 21, worldwide. Holi which is also known as Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi, Hola Mohalla, Chhoti Holi, Dhulandi, Phagwah and Dhuleti, is played with flowers, colours and water balloons in Asia. Take a look at the Happy Holi 2019 WhatsApp SMS, Facebook status, wallpapers, GIF images to send Holi wishes to your friend and family:

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, messages, quotes, in Hindi: The auspicious festival of colours which falls in the month of Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar signifies the victory of good over evil. Lauded as the end of winter and arrival of spring, Holi is lauded by the end of February or starting of March, every year. The first evening of Holi which is also known as Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi, Chhoti Holi, Dhulandi, Phagwah and Dhuleti. Apart from the festival of colours, it is also known as the festival of love.

The Hindu religious festival which is thoroughly celebrated in South Asia is based on a story of Holika. Holika was a sister of the demon king, Hiranyakashipu who was killed in the fire. Prahlada, the devotee of Vishnu, was saved by the Almighty who was tricked to sit on a pyre with Holika. While Sikhism celebrates the festival as Hola Mohalla. Guru Gobind Singh, the last Guru of Sikhs laud the day by practising martial arts. It is mainly celebrated in Anandpur Sahib where Sikh soldiers practise battles, compete in horsemanship, athletics, archery and military exercises.

The auspicious festival will be lauded from March 20 to March 21 from 20:52 to 24:30. As the auspicious festival of Holika is around the corner, take a look at the Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, messages, quotes, in Hindi: WhatsApp SMS, Facebook status, wallpapers, GIF images to send Holi wishes to your friend and family:

“Pyar ke rang se bharo pichkari, sneh ke rang do duniya sari, ye rang na jane koi jaat na koi boli, aapko mubarak ho aapno ki holi.”

“Chamakeele rang, paanee ke gubbaare, bhavy gujhiya aur madhur geet paraphekt holee kee saamagree hain. aapako holee kee bahut-bahut shubhakaamanaen aur shubhakaamanaen.”

“Allah Paak humarey mulk aur mulk waloon ko Holi bahut bhout mubarak karey. Humaraa mulk bahut tarraqqi karey aur duniya kee bulandiyoon ko chueie.”

“Holi tyohar hai Rang aur Bhaang ka, Hum sab yaaron ka. Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka, Gali mein gali walon ka. Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka, Desh mein deshwalo ka. Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!”

“Holi man bhedo ko mitane ka saar hai, Holi dushmano ko gale lagane ka tyohar hai, Holi naa khele jo manhoos, Unki jeevan mein haar hai.”

Read More