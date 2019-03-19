Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, quotes, greetings, messages in English, WhatsApp SMS, Facebook status, wallpapers, GIF images to send Holi wishes to your friend and family: With the auspicious occasion of Holi just around the corner, here is a curated list of Holi 2019 wishes and greetings as WhatsApp SMS, Facebook status and GIF images. Holi, which symbolises the values of brotherhood, unity, love and harmony falls on March 21 this year. Here are some best Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, quotes, greetings, messages in English, WhatsApp SMS, Facebook status, wallpapers, and GIF images to wish Holi lovers.

Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, quotes, greetings, messages in English: It is that time of the year again when happy faces are smeared with the colours of yellow, red and pink while hands are occupied with delicious gujiyas and a glass of thandai. We are talking about none other than the bright and fun festival of Holi. A festival that marks brotherhood, unity, love, harmony, the festival is also celebrated as thanksgiving for good harvest. This year, Holi is going to be celebrated on March 21 across India and other parts of the Western world.

The celebrations of the festival begin a day prior with the celebration of Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi. To mark the occasion, devotees come together and pray for the well-being of their friends and family in front of a bonfire. The following day is the day of fun and celebration as people of all age groups come together and play with bright colours, water pichkaris, relish delicacies like gujiyas, pakodhas and thandai, dance to some of their favourite tracks and let go of indifferences by fostering new and old relationships.

As per popular legend, the festival gained meaning and significance after Lord Krishna complained to his mother about his dark complexion and asked whether fair-skinned Radha and other girls would like him. It was then that his mother asked him to go and ask Radha to colour his face with any colour of her choice. After Radha does it, the duo becomes a couple and the day has been celebrated since then to celebrate their pious union.

If your loved ones are celebrating the day away from you this festive season, don’t fret and send them these heartfelt Happy Holi 2019 Wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, wallpapers, GIF images in English on WhatsApp or Facebook to remind them they are in your fond memories.

