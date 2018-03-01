Happy Holi messages and wishes in English for 2018: Holi, the festival of colours, joy and happiness will fall on March 2, this year. The day is celebrated with utmost of excitement amongst the Indians. If you want to make your family and friends feel special and adored, send a list of Happy Holi 2018 wallpapers, Happy Holi gifs, Happy Holi messages and wishes, Holi 2018 SMS, Holi greetings and messages and share happy Holi post on Facebook. We wish you a family and safe journey.

Holi the festival of colour is thoroughly loved and celebrated by people of India. It usually falls in the month of February or March. This year, Holi also known as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Phagwah will fall on March 2. The festival of colours is lauded across the country with colours, water balloons and sweets. If you are one of those Holi fans who is all set to enjoy the day, make sure you don’t forget to share our list of Happy Holi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

Holi is considered an ancient Hindu religious festival which has now become popular all across the country. Some celebrate the day according to the Hindu scriptures which signifies the day as a victory of good over evil whereas some parts of northern India, laud the day by enjoying Holla Mohalla. The day is not only associated with Radha and Krishna’s love affair but also celebrates the killing of devil Holika, the sister of King Hiranyakashipu and aunt of Prahlad.

Do me a favour let’s play Holi,

Come let’s sing, dance and laugh all day.

Festival of happiness and joy is here,

And when it’s Holi, everything is fair!

Happy Holi 2018!

Festivals are the only time when we spend time with our families,

So, this Holi spend time with your friends and family,

and show them how much you love and care for them.

Happy Holi to you and your family!

Holi is not only about colours,

But about togetherness!

Forget all the differences and

enjoy it together!

Happy Holi..

Do not just play just with colours

but with all your heart

and make this Holi the most memorable one.

Happy Holi 2018!

