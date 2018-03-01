Holi the festival of colour is thoroughly loved and celebrated by people of India. It usually falls in the month of February or March. This year, Holi also known as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Phagwah will fall on March 2. The festival of colours is lauded across the country with colours, water balloons and sweets. If you are one of those Holi fans who is all set to enjoy the day, make sure you don’t forget to share our list of Happy Holi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.
Holi is considered an ancient Hindu religious festival which has now become popular all across the country. Some celebrate the day according to the Hindu scriptures which signifies the day as a victory of good over evil whereas some parts of northern India, laud the day by enjoying Holla Mohalla. The day is not only associated with Radha and Krishna’s love affair but also celebrates the killing of devil Holika, the sister of King Hiranyakashipu and aunt of Prahlad.
ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Gujarati for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone
Do me a favour let’s play Holi,
Come let’s sing, dance and laugh all day.
Festival of happiness and joy is here,
And when it’s Holi, everything is fair!
Happy Holi 2018!
Festivals are the only time when we spend time with our families,
So, this Holi spend time with your friends and family,
and show them how much you love and care for them.
Happy Holi to you and your family!
ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Holika Dahan Timings, Puja Vidhi and Samagri for Holi Pujan
Holi is not only about colours,
But about togetherness!
Forget all the differences and
enjoy it together!
Happy Holi..
Do not just play just with colours
but with all your heart
and make this Holi the most memorable one.
Happy Holi 2018!
ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Tips to take care of your nails during HoliFor all the latest Lifestyle & Fashion News, download NewsX App