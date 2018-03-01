Happy Holi! this year make sure you spend quality time with your family and friends in order to make them feel special and loved. This 2018 opt for Happy Holi messages and wishes in Gujarati for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish all your near and dear ones.

Holi, falling March 2 this year is a much-awaited festival of colours where people make sure you are coloured from head to toe in different shades of powder and used. The festival is not only about colours but also focuses on sweet like Gujia and Malpua. People enjoy the two-day occasion by spending quality time with their near and dear ones. Lauded with great enthusiasm and zeal, the day falls under one of the most popular festival of India.

So are you excited to have a joyful Holi this year? But what if you are not in town or someone special of yours puts up in another city or country? Well, we have an idea for you, how about you share our collection of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Gujarati for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make them feel special and adored on the festival. Take a look at the list!

રંગ ઉડાવે પિચકારી.

રંગ થી રંગ જાય દુનિયા સારી

હોળી ના રંગ તમારા જીવનને ખુશીઓથી રંગી દે

આજ શુભકામના અમારી….

ભગવાન કરે બધા વર્ષ ચાંદ બનીને આવે

દિવસનું અજવાળું શાન બનીને આવે

ક્યારેય દુર ના થાય તમારા ચહેરા પરથી આ ખુશી

આ હોળી નો તહેવાર એવો મહેમાન બનીને આવે.

રાધાના રંગ અને કૃષ્ણની પિચકારી

પ્યારના રંગો થી રંગી દો દુનિયા સારી

આ રંગ ના સમજે ધર્મ ના મજહબ

મુબારક સૌને ખુશીઓથી ભરેલી હોળી.

Holi milan no melo Che 6,

aa rang pan ketlo albelo 6,

aa rang ma je rangai 6,

te jivan na badha dhukh dard bhuli jay.

Aavo Mnaviye Holi no tyohar, Pichkarithi bhri pyaar,

Aaj Mosam che aapna ni sathe malvano,

To Gulal sathe thy jao Taiyaar, Holi ni Subhkamna Sathe

