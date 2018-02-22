One of India’s most popular festivals, Holi also known as Holika Dahan is thoroughly enjoyed by people. One of the best ways to enjoy the day apart from playing with colors and balloons is sharing WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, greetings, SMS, Facebook posts with your near and dear ones.

Welcome the spring festival of colors with utmost excitement and fun by sharing our latest collection of Happy Holi WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, greetings, SMS, Facebook posts with your loved ones in order to make them feel adored and special. Holi, also known as Dhulandi, Holika Dahan or Phagwah signifies the victory of good over evil. On this day people across the country spread love through sharing sweets and playing with colors.

The ancient Hindu festival falls during the month of March every year and is thoroughly celebrated by people across the world. Not just Hindus, it has now become one of the most popular festivals lauded in India. So what are you waiting for? Simply wish your near and dear ones and see them smiling.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Make the day more happening by spending quality time with your near and dear ones. Not just playing with balloons and colors but sharing Happy Holi 2018 text with your beloved ones putting up in another city or country is a must! We are sure they will love your efforts of letting them know how much you adore their presence in your life.

ALSO READ: India honors Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai by mural painting for efforts towards women empowerment

Here is the list of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Hindi font for 2018.

रंगों के त्यौहार में सभी रंगो की हो भरमार ढेर सारी खुशियों से भरा हो आपका संसार यही दुआ है भगवान से हमारी हर बार होली मुबारक़ हो मेरे यार !! #Happie Holi 2018

चन्दन की खुशब, रेशम का हार फागुन की फुहार, रंगो की बहार दिल की उमीदें अपनों का प्यार मुबारक़ हो आपको होली का त्यौहार !!

आज मुबारक़ कल मुबारक़ होली का हर पल मुबारक़ रंग बिरंगी होली में मेरा भी एक रंग मुबारक़ Wishing you a very colorful Happy Holi!

ALSO READ: Rashi Menda launches new fashion label, says ISU is packed with edgy, downtown styles