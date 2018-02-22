Celebrating the victory of good over evil, Holi is celebrated during the month of March every year. This year the auspicious day will fall on March 2nd. Share our latest collection of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Hindi along with WhatsApp messages, greetings and SMS with your near and dear ones.

Ancient festival of Hindu religion, Holi falls on Phalgun Purnima which occurs during the month of March every year. Lauded with utmost fun and colors across India, it is one of the most popular and loved spring festivals after Diwali. It is not only associated to Radha and Krishna’s love affair but also celebrates the killing of devil Holika, the sister of King Hiranyakashipu and aunt of Prahlad.

Although the day is celebrated by throwing handful of different colors on the beloved ones but if you put up in another country or city, sending Holi wishes and greetings in one of the best ways to let them know how much you miss celebrating the day with them. Make sure you don’t forget to share the lovable text with your near and dear ones in order to make them feel special and adored.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2018 date and time: Kab hai rang wali Holi in India

People across the country celebrate the festival in various ways, sending greetings and wishes are one of them. WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS are posted on Social media in order to laud the day with loved ones. Not just your family but you can also share the list of messages and greetings with your friends and co-workers. So what are you waiting for? Simply grab your phone and do the honor!

ALSO READ: Pad Man effect? After Mumbai, Delhi all set to embrace lingerie vending machines

Take a sneak peek of our list of Holi messages and wishes for 2018:-

Ye Rango ka Tyohar Hai,

Saath Apne Khusiyan Laya Hai,

Hum Se Pahle Koi Rang N aDe Apko,

Isliye Hamne Subhkamnao Ka Rang

Sabse Pahle Bhijvaya Hai…!!

Happy Holi..!!

Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja hai,

Sitaro ne aasman se salaam bheja hai,

Mubaraq ho aapko holi ka tyohar,

Humne dil se yeh paigam bheja hai…

Holi Ke Khubsurat Rango Ki Tarah

Apko Or Apke Pure Parivar Ko

Hamari Taraf Se Bahut Bahut Rango

Bhari Umango Bhari Shubhkamnaye

Happy Colorful & Joyfull Holi..

ALSO READ: Kolkata: Padmavati-style Durga Puja theme to be the highlight of pandals this year