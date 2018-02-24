This year celebrate the festival of colors and love, the victory of good over evil on March 2nd with your near and dear ones to make them feel special and adored. How about sending Happy Holi messages and wishes in Malayalam font for 2018 to your family and friends? So do something out of the box and opt for sharing your love and excitement for the playful festival through text messages and greetings.

Celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal, Holika Dahan is one of the most famous and loved festivals of India. Falling during the end of winters and beginning of spring season, the day is thoroughly enjoyed by Indians across the world. From playing with colors and water balloons or sprinkles, women are usually seen preparing mouth-watering gujias, laddoos, papri, and mathris. To commemorate the beautiful love of Krishna and Radha, Holi is played with colored powered and flowers.

According to Hindu scriptures, king Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad by making him sit on the burning pyre but he was saved by Lord Vishnu. Keeping the mythology in mind, various Hindus celebrate Holika Dahan as the victory of goodness over evil. So how about you celebrate the day with your near and dear ones by sending them Happy Holi messages and wishes in Malayalam Font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts.

So, here we are with Happy Holi messages and wishes in Malayalam font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

സത്യവും കരുതലുള്ള ബന്ധപ്പെ ഒച്ചയിടുന്നത് ഇല്ല , ഒരു സോഫ്റ്റ് എസ്എംഎസ് ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ വികാരങ്ങൾ പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കാൻ വെറും മതി . രസകരമായ ഒരുപാട് കൂടെ ഹോളി ഉത്സവം ആസ്വദിക്കുക.

ഒരു ഹോളി നിങ്ങൾക്കു ആശംസകളും ദീർഘകാലം അമൂല്യമായി മധുരവും നിമിഷങ്ങളിൽ ഓർമകളും നിറഞ്ഞു .

ആഗ്രഹ മഴവില്ല് നിറങ്ങളിൽ വരും എങ്കിൽ ഞാൻ ഹോളി ആശംസകൾ പറയാൻ തിളക്കത്തോടെ ഒറ്റ നിയോഗിക്കുക തന്നെ .

ബ്രൈറ്റ് നിറങ്ങൾ , വാട്ടർ ബലൂണുകൾ, സ്വീറ്റ് gujiyas ആൻഡ് ശ്രുതിമധുരമായ ഗാനങ്ങൾ തികഞ്ഞ ഹോളി ചേരുവകൾ തന്നെയാണോ . U വളരെ സന്തോഷം അത്ഭുതകരവുമായ ഹോളി സമര്പ്പിക്കുന്നു.

