One of the most exciting and playful festivals of India, Holika Dahan will fall on March 2nd this year. So make sure you celebrate the festival of colors with your family and friends by sharing our latest collection of Holi WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts in Marathi font in order to make them feel special and loved.

One of the most exciting and famous Hindu festivals, Holika Dahan is celebrated all over the world by Indians during the month of March. With great enthusiasm and zeal, people play with colors and water balloons. The ‘festival of colors’ signifies the victory of good over evil. This year Holi will be lauded on March 2nd. As per Hindu mythology, Prahlad thanked Lord Vishnu for saving his life from the demon king Hiranyakshyap (brother of Holika). It is also associated with the beautiful love story of Krishna and Radha.

Although there are various ways of celebrating Holi but this year you can opt for a eco-friendly way by sharing our latest and alluring collection of “Happy Holi messages and wishes in Marathi font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone” with your near and dear ones. So what are waiting for? Simply grab your phone and your beloved ones feel special! Get ready to play with the colors of love and happiness.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Holi Songs: Best Bollywood songs for Holi 2018

Take a look at our compiled list of Holi WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

होळीच्या पवित्र अग्निमध्ये,

निराशा, दारिद्र्य, आळस यांचे दहन होवो

अणि सर्वांच्या आयुष्यात आनंद, सुख, आरोग्य अणि शांति नांदो.

होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…

रंग प्रेमाचा, रंग स्नेहाचा,

रंग नात्यांचा, रंग बंधाचा,

रंग हर्षाचा, रंग उल्हासचा,

रंग नव्या उत्सवाचा,

साजरा करू होळी संगे…!!!

होळीच्या अणि रंगपंचमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…!!!

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Hindi font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Jivnachya watewar Kalyanche bandh futun jatat,

Wahun jate sahwasache pani,

Tarihi Maitricha Ankur tag dharun rahto…

Karan bhijat rahtat tya Aathavani.

Happy Rangpanchami

Biju De Rang Ani Ang Swachhand,

Ankhand Udu De Mani Rang Tarang,

Vave Avghe Jeevan Dang,

Ase Udhluya Aaj He Rang.

Happy Rangpanchami

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2018 date and time: Kab hai rang wali holi, dhulandi in India