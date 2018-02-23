Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in the northern states of India. The festival of colors and love is also known as Hola Mohalla in Punjab where people not only spend the auspicious day by playing with colors and water balloons but also by exhibiting martial arts which includes Kushti, archery, sword fencing, fancy horse-riding, tent-pegging. From enjoying the mouth-watering sweets like gujias, malpura, halwas, and laddoos to energetic dancing on the drum or dhol beats, the day is thoroughly enjoyed by the Sikhs.

If you are putting up in another country or city and missing the fun this year, make sure you share your love through our latest collection of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Punjabi font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts with your family and friends along with a surprise visit will surely make it a memorable one!

Take a look at our collection of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Punjabi font for 2018:-

ਖਾਣ ਦੀ Gujia ਕਰਨ ਲਈ, ਪੀਣ ਅਤੇ ਕੈਨਾਬਿਸ, ਲਾਗੂ ਰੰਗ ਦੀ thoda thoda, ਢੋਲ ਅਤੇ ਨਗਾਰਾ ਖੇਡਣ, ਤੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਹੋਲੀ ਖੇਡੀ. ਹੋਲੀ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ!

ਦਿਨ ਦੇ ਰੰਗ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ Holi ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈਸ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ. ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਪਿਆਰ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਖਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਹੈ. ਸਾਰੇ ਰੰਗ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਦਾ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਹਨ.

Rang Bharangiya Rang Bharangiya Khushiyan Mildiya Rehan,

Pyar Diya Khusbuaa Wandhdiya Kaliyan Khildiya Rehan,

Sab Di Zindagi Wich Sada Hi Chhayi Rahe Bahaar,

Deep De Walon Mubarak Sab Nu Ranga Da Tyohaar!

Happy Holi!!

Tyohar eh rang da

tyohaar eh bhang da

Masti ch mast ho jao ajj

Holi aayi hai ajj

holi ch dugna maja

yaar de sang da

par dekho mera yaar kinna hai sangda

Happy Holi 2018

