Signifying the victory of goodness over evil. Holi is one the most lovable and playful festivals of India. From playing with colors to spending quality time with family and friends, it is now one of the most famous festivals. Not just balloons and colors, this Holi share our latest collection of Happy Holi wishes and greetings in Telugu for 2018.

Holi, the festival of colors is one of the most famous and thoroughly adored festivals of India. Celebrating the good harvest and boon of fertile lands, Holika Dahan signifies the end of evilness and celebration of goodness. According to Hindu mythology, king Hiranyakashipu who tried to gain magical powers by performing penance wanted to kill Prahlad. He decided to kill him by making him sit on the burning pyre along with his sister Holika. Prahlad was saved by Lord Vishnu whereas Holika who had special blessings that prevented her from getting harmed by fire was burnt alive.

This year dedicate the special day to your family and friends by spending quality time with them. Don’t forget to play with colors and water balloons and if you are residing in some other country or city, a lovable text from our collection of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Telugu font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone is a must!

Take a look at our collection of Happy Holi messages and wishes in Telugu font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

Kopam ante Red

Alochana ante Green

Special Color ga Black

Every color oka Different element nu chupisthundi mana Life lo,

Enjoy every color and enjoy every minute of your life.

Happy Holi.

Red, Black, Green Colors kalisipoyina e Holi panduga… miku and mi family ki baga kalisiravalani Happy Holi

